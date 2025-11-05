Bring the Farm to Your Holiday Feast with New Chef-Curated Recipe Boxes

The holidays are built around tables, stories, and the flavors that bring us together. Celebrate the festive season with our special Home for the Holidays boxes, curated to bring the best of The Chef's Garden—regeneratively grown, peak-season vegetables—right to your table. They're the perfect way to craft an unforgettable, farm-fresh meal while supporting sustainable farming practices. Pick your favorite, or bring them all together for the Ultimate Holiday Spread... because every story deserves a full table.
HURON, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chef's Garden announces three limited-edition Home for the Holidays delivery boxes for the holiday season: sides, snacks and toast-worthy drinks. Bring a touch of charm and elegance to your special meal with these artisanal ingredients, straight from our regenerative family farm. Experience cooking with the same produce we supply to renowned restaurants across the country. These boxes include recipes, core ingredients fresh from our fields, and a handy shopping list for any additional items you'll need. Choose one or all three!
- Jones Family Recipe Box: At the Jones family table, food has always meant more than just a meal—it's tradition, memory, and gathering. This curated collection of beloved holiday recipes comes straight from our family and closest friends, dishes we've known and loved for years and that remain staples at our holiday celebrations. Now, we're opening up our kitchen to yours, sharing not only the recipes but also the farm-fresh ingredients grown right here on our land. For the centerpiece of your table, you may also choose to add on a farm-raised heritage turkey.
- Nosh Box: Bring friends and family together around flavors they'll remember. This box features recipes for Smoked Carrot Dip & Beet Hummus, perfectly paired with edible flowers and crisp, charcuterie-style vegetables for dipping. Whether set out as a grazing table centerpiece or shared at an intimate gathering, this box makes holiday hosting effortless and memorable.
- Holiday Spirits Box: Crafted with ingredients and recipes you won't find anywhere else, this box transforms simple moments into extraordinary celebrations. Mix up a vibrant Beet-tini or a cozy Honey Roasted Carrot Sangria with farm-fresh carrots, beets, our signature Beet Blush, and festive blooms. Designed to pair beautifully with other boxes or shine all on its own, it's the perfect way to elevate holiday gatherings into something truly memorable.
All boxes are available now for pre-order and make wonderful seasonal gifts for someone else's table as well as your own. Other gifting options include our Best of the Season Box, Veggie Box Subscriptions, and Gift Cards for Veggie Lovers. We offer nationwide shipping for all boxes via our website.
About Us: The Chef's Garden is a family-owned regenerative farm that aims to offer the most flavorful and nutritious vegetables, herbs, and microgreens to culinary professionals and home cooks. For over 40 years, The Chef's Garden has supplied some of the world's finest chefs and restaurants. Now, through The Chef's Garden at Home, the same delicious ingredients are available to home cooks in the United States to use and enjoy, delivered directly to their homes. The Chef's Garden mission is to grow exceptional vegetables, care for each other and the land, and inspire a vegetable-forward future.
