Bring the Farm to Your Holiday Feast with New Chef-Curated Recipe Boxes

HURON, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chef's Garden announces three limited-edition Home for the Holidays delivery boxes for the holiday season: sides, snacks and toast-worthy drinks. Bring a touch of charm and elegance to your special meal with these artisanal ingredients, straight from our regenerative family farm. Experience cooking with the same produce we supply to renowned restaurants across the country. These boxes include recipes, core ingredients fresh from our fields, and a handy shopping list for any additional items you'll need. Choose one or all three!