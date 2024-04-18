Bringing Hope To Mothers Everywhere: The Black Fairy godmother Foundation is in need of donors for it's 7th Annual Adopt-A-Mom Program

"Mothers often lack access to self-care essentials, hygiene products, properly fitting bras, comfortable shoes, and basic necessities. In society, their trauma, sacrifices, and struggles often go unrecognized," remarks Gordon, founder of the Foundation. Post this

To participate in adopting a mom, please complete THIS form

About The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation

Established in 2020, The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation is dedicated to restoring stability within Black and Brown families by dismantling the barriers that sustain cycles of poverty and domestic violence. As a nonprofit organization, we leverage the power of social media and crowdfunding to mobilize our community of 'Fairy Godmothers,' encouraging them to volunteer their time and resources in support of families in need. Transparency is paramount to us, and we meticulously vet each situation to uphold the integrity of our organization.

About Simone Gordon

Simone Gordon is the inspirational founder behind The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation, A US 501(c)(3) public charity founded in 2020, is dedicated to helping marginalized mothers and families in need of basic living necessities. After receiving assistance herself in 2017 through social media, when she was laid off from her job, unable to provide for her Autistic 3 year old, she vowed to pay it forward and help others.

Simone has been able to raise $200,000 online in 2022 and $378,000 in 2023 and the numbers keep growing each year. Simone has been recognized for her commitments to advocacy in The New York Times, PEOPLE, Good Morning America, as well as on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

