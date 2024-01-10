Bringing Ophthalmology Trials into Focus: Reducing Patient Burden, Improving Efficiency and Incorporating Cell and Gene Therapy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This panel session is fortunate to include the father of a child affected by Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and will open with the perspective of a parent and active patient advocate. Post this

The speakers will address advances in trial design specific to rare/genetic diseases of the eye, with a focus on cell and gene therapy, the need to work collaboratively in this space to match advanced therapeutic trial design to the unique needs of investigating ocular diseases and how new perspectives on patient centricity is leading to the evolution of these trials.

Join this webinar to gain insights into how sponsors, service providers, investigator sites, caregivers and patient advocacy groups can work together to accelerate the pace of bringing new treatments to these patients, for better outcomes and improved quality of life.

Join Chris Marsh, Cofounder and Advocate, LHON Collective; and experts from Fortrea, Darby Thomas, PhD, Scientific Director, Gene Therapies, Rare Diseases, Advanced Therapies and Pediatrics Team (RAPT); Marlene Brown, CPM, PMP, Director, Rare Diseases, Advanced Therapeutics and Pediatrics Team (RAPT); Hannah Simonds, Director, Patient Recruitment and Engagement; and Tanya Richardson, Executive Director, Strategic Delivery & Growth, Ophthalmology, for the live webinar on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Bringing Ophthalmology Trials into Focus: Reducing Patient Burden, Improving Efficiency and Incorporating Cell and Gene Therapy.

