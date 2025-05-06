Bringing the Moon to the Classroom: Mission Control Teams with MDA Space to Inspire the Next Generation of Canadian Space Leaders

Sponsorship from MDA Space allows Mission Control's Rover Driving Academy to continue giving Canadian students from coast to coast to coast the chance to operate a lunar rover prototype from their classroom

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Control and MDA Space, recognized Canadian space industry leaders, have teamed up to bring a lunar rover driving experience to Canadian students from coast to coast to coast. The Rover Driving Academy is a distinctive educational program available free of charge to students in grades six to nine across Canada. Designed to teach students about space science, robotic exploration, and team building, the activity culminates with a hands-on immersive experience controlling a real lunar rover prototype in Mission Control's Moonyard.

The Rover Driving Academy was developed with the support of the Canadian Space Agency and has reached more than 4,000 students across Canada to date. The new sponsorship will enable the continued delivery of the program and afford thousands of additional students the opportunity to drive rovers in Mission Control's Moonyard, a 4,000 square foot lunar analogue testbed located in Ottawa.

To access the program, teachers can simply register their classes, download educational material and book a date for their students' mission. Working from the comfort of their classroom, students use Mission Control's Spacefarer™ software—a cutting-edge technology that will also be used on several real missions to the Moon later this year.

"Rovers have always played a critical role in space exploration and the demand for space technology and STEM skills is rapidly increasing as the global space economy grows," said Ian McLeod, VP Corporate Development at MDA Space. "By supporting the Rover Driving Academy and the growth of small and medium businesses, we are building a strong foundation for Canada's lunar exploration efforts, while also inspiring and educating the next generation of space leaders with hands-on experience."

Through their use of Spacefarer™ students directly contribute to Canada's effort to return humans to the Moon. "The thousands of hours using our software in these educational missions allows our engineers to gather data, find and fix bugs and ultimately improve the product for use on future missions" said Ewan Reid, Founder & CEO of Mission Control. "Space exploration is about collaboration and bringing people together, and we're thrilled to partner with MDA Space to continue to inspire young minds and help shape the next generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers."

Both Mission Control and MDA Space are building technology that will be used by humans for exploring the lunar environment in the coming years. MDA Space is part of the Lunar Outpost Lunar Terrain Vehicle team that NASA selected to develop a human-rated Moon rover, which will leverage MDA SKYMAKER™, a suite of commercial space robotics technology and services derived from Canadarm technology. The company is also investing in lunar rover logistics capabilities to support the permanent human presence on the Moon. Mission Control will be providing technology for three upcoming rover missions with partners across three continents including a joint rover demonstration mission with Astrobotic flying to the south pole of the Moon later this year.

