GSD Group — an innovation and strategy agency — is pleased to announce today that it has selected Subnation, the leading media and entertainment company focused on the culture of gaming and lifestyle of esports, as the Marketing Advisor, Event Partner, and Content Producer for Atari® Hotels. Led by industry experts, Subnation works with global brands, esports leagues, industry events, government agencies and educational institutions to develop and execute integrated marketing programs and business strategies — a perfect fit for the ambitious gamer-focused Atari Hotels project.

Announced earlier this year as an exclusive licensing agreement with Atari®, the iconic entertainment brand behind seminal video game properties such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, and PONG®, Atari Hotels will offer guests a unique hospitality experience inspired by, and built with, classic and modern video game culture in mind. Featuring a multi-use, cutting-edge gaming arena, players and spectators will thrive in a world of video games like never before, blurring the lines between the nostalgic era and contemporary, ever-evolving digital worlds.

“Atari Hotels is at the forefront of experiential hospitality, bringing together gaming and esports with today’s culture, including fashion, music, technology, and art,” said Napoleon Smith III, Managing Partner at Atari Hotels / GSD Group. “Subnation knows how to bring these elements to life both on and offline. We’ve selected Subnation to collaboratively define and shape the unparalleled lifestyle that Atari Hotels captures.”

“We’re honored to be Atari Hotels marketing partner and delighted to establish their brand and creative vision for their properties,” said Doug Scott, Co-Founder & Chief Managing Director at Subnation. “Subnation is uniquely positioned to develop and execute innovative brand partnerships and apply our long-standing gaming and esports knowledge to what will become a must-experience destination and industry hub for the next decade and beyond.”

Subnation has been the official cultural partner for flagship industry events like E3 and DreamHack and has delivered award-winning experiential activations for brands such as Volkswagen, Marvel, Amazon Games, Red Hat, and L’Oreal. Additionally, Subnation advises local sports authorities and government bureaus like Visit Raleigh and the City of Kissimmee on building viable gaming and esports ecosystems that support a diverse range of events, tournaments, and activities, unlocking millions in economic impact.

As part of the Atari Hotels team, and working alongside managing agency GSD Group, Subnation is applying its years of combined industry knowledge to assist in developing the brand identity using a mix of social media content for Atari Hotels, website curation, and a customized e-commerce storefront. Subnation will also oversee various digital and physical brand partnerships and activations ranging from collaborations, influencer events, esports tournaments, and more.

Atari Hotels will give guests the chance to explore and enjoy groundbreaking hospitality innovations, business opportunities, and a revolutionary variety of entertainment options. Retro enthusiasts, casual and hardcore gamers, content creators, and esports professionals will consider Atari Hotels as a unique place to call their home away from home. The first two Atari Hotel locations are set to open in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona in 2022; additionally announced locations include Austin, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle.

For more information about Atari Hotels, please visit http://www.atarihotels.com.

Stay up to date with Atari Hotels by “liking” on Facebook and following on Twitter and Instagram.

A full press kit, including renders and logos, is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/PressKit-AtariHotels.

About Subnation

Subnation celebrates and elevates the culture of gaming and lifestyle of esports through the development and production of original content and lifestyle experiences. Working closely with brands, media partners, municipalities and industry leaders on their gaming and esports strategies, Subnation creates high energy experiences and programming featuring esports competitions, musical performances, live art installations and immersive activities that bring together creators, gamers and consumers to hear, see, shop, and discover their shared passions. Learn more at https://subnation.gg.

About GSD Group

Based in Scottsdale Arizona, GSD Group is an innovation and strategy group with extensive experience in finance, education, and entertainment, focused on creating innovative verticals with legacy brands. Atari Hotels is inspired by the legacy and creativity of iconic video-game pioneer Atari®. Atari Hotels will deliver a first of its kind hospitality endeavor designed around the culture of gaming, blending the past, present, and future of video and immersive entertainment that offers guests a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience, complete with state of the art gaming amenities. To learn more, visit http://www.atarihotels.com and http://www.gsdgroupllc.com.

PRESS CONTACT

For Atari Hotels:

UberStrategist, Inc.

CJ Melendez, Mario R. Kroll, and Jessica Timms

pr@uberstrategist.com

+1-646-844-8388

For Subnation:

Hannah Kaye

hkaye@subnation.gg

+1-954-801-3095

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

GSD Group/Atari Hotels

Lonnie Sweeney and Merissa Rivera

info@atarihotels.com

+1-800-617-8981