Brinkley Center and Kompassion Applaud Historic Veterans Act, Call For Energetic Medicine To Be Advanced as an Equal, Non-Drug Parallel To Psychedelics

The Brinkley Center and Kompassion are urging Congress to advance energetic medicine as an equal, non-drug parallel to the $50 million psychedelics initiative moving through Congress now. Dannion Brinkley, with more than 40 years at the VA bedside, and Sean Murphy with 17 years, founder of Kompassion, are calling on every veteran, military family, and caregiver to contact their representative today. The bill is moving. The window is open to make a difference.

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans with combat PTSD and traumatic brain injury need real choices in how they heal. President Trump's Executive Order 14401 laid the foundation for advancing psychedelic-assisted therapies for combat veterans. Congress is now moving to codify and fund that vision through a major new veterans bill. The Brinkley Center and Kompassion support that progress but are urging lawmakers to advance an equal, parallel non-drug track: energetic medicine.

This is the moment. H.R. 9237, the Take Care of America's Veterans Act is moving through Congress right now and represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape how America cares for its veterans, and energetic medicine must be part of it.

To every veteran, every military family, and every caregiver reading this: the window is open, and your voice is the most powerful force in this conversation. Contact your representative today. Tell them that the VA's own Whole Health Program already recognizes sound and light therapy, and biofield modalities, and ask that energy medicine receives equal research funding and expanded access alongside psychedelics. Do not wait. The bill is moving now.

Today, the Brinkley Center and Kompassion praised House VA Committee Chairman Mike Bost (R-Ill.), Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), and House Republican leadership for introducing H.R. 9237, the Take Care of America's Veterans Act. The groups also support the growing effort to attach an amendment that would provide $50 million for psychedelic-assisted therapies for combat PTSD. However, they are calling for a parallel, non-drug track so veterans who cannot or will not use pharmaceuticals still have access to effective care.

"I have been inside the VA for more than 40 years, sitting at the bedside of over 2,000 veterans at the end of their lives. But my understanding of the human body as an electrical and energetic system didn't begin there — it began on September 17, 1975, when more than 180,000 volts passed through my body, stopped my heart, and left me clinically dead for 28 minutes. When I came back, I knew: we are energetic beings. That frontier must be explored now more than ever. Veterans are dying by suicide every day. TBI is stealing lives and futures. Every possible method must be tried. That means advancing energetic medicine now, as an equal track alongside psychedelics and pharmaceuticals. Energetic medicine is the next frontier of health and healing. And it cannot wait."

Advanced energetic treatments include Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy, sound therapy, light therapy, micro-current, and biofield therapies. These treatments are already supported by the VA's own Whole Health Program. These non-invasive approaches work directly with the body's natural electrical systems to calm the nervous system and support recovery from TBI.

"I'm wondering why Congress is fast-tracking another drug pathway with psychedelics — one that will run straight through the pharmaceutical industry — while the VA's own Whole Health Program already has the non-drug tools veterans need sitting right inside it," said Sean Murphy, Founder of Kompassion. "As a Twilight Brigader, I've spent seventeen years helping veterans navigate trauma in palliative and end-of-life care. I'm not a combat veteran, but I am a palliative parent. I know what a real fight is and what it does to mental health. Psychedelics may help some veterans, but a drug pipeline is still a drug pipeline. We are asking Congress to establish an equal pilot program for energetic medicine. This is the moment. It cannot wait."

This call is especially urgent given the immense strain carried by military families. Founders Brinkley and Murphy have attended Elizabeth Dole Foundation convening for years, focused on the health of veterans' caregivers — the hidden heroes bearing the secondary trauma of combat injuries every single day. Energetic medicine is not only a veteran's issue. It is a caregiver issue. And as Vietnam-era veterans age, time is not a luxury we have.

About The Brinkley Center:

The Brinkley Center Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Dannion Brinkley, advancing whole-person, non-pharmacological healing for veterans, caregivers, first responders, and trauma survivors. Brinkley has provided palliative and end-of-life care advocacy inside the VA for more than four decades. http://Brinkley.Center

About Kompassion:

Kompassion is a palliative care and frequency medicine organization operating a 501(c)(3) Donor Advised Fund. Founded by Sean Murphy (Octavius), Kompassion operates in partnership with The Brinkley Center. http://Kompassion.com

Media Contact

Sean Murphy, Kompassion, 1 307-218-4958, [email protected], http://kompassion.com

SOURCE Kompassion