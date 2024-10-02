Brinks Home™ Announces Key Executive Promotions to Drive Growth, Innovation

"Investing in our leadership team is vital to our future, and these promotions reflect our commitment to driving growth and innovation across every facet of our business," said William Niles, CEO of Brinks Home. Post this

Jonah Serie has been promoted to Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Direct-to-Home channel. In this pivotal role, he will lead sales management for the Dealer and Field sales channels while continuing to enhance Field Service and Operations. Since joining Brinks Home in 2020, Serie has showcased his more than 20 years of leadership experience, effectively recruiting and managing teams, developing advanced programs, and implementing complex service delivery tools.

In his new position, Serie will concentrate on enhancing the sales experience by implementing innovative tools and enablement strategies that empower partners to grow their businesses with Brinks Home. He will also focus on recruiting new partners and driving operational efficiencies to enhance overall channel performance.

Margaret 'Peggy' Carlson Promoted to Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Margaret 'Peggy' Carlson has been promoted to Senior Vice President and General Counsel. With seven years of dedicated service at Brinks Home, Carlson's legal expertise and commitment to excellence have positioned Brinks Home for continued success. In her expanded role, Carlson will oversee legal compliance, risk management, contract negotiation, and corporate governance to safeguard the company's interests and support its business objectives. Her strategic guidance will be vital as Brinks Home navigates the complexities of the security industry.

Philip Kolterman Promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Philip Kolterman has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Since joining Brinks Home in 2021, Kolterman has played a critical role in executing a successful digital transformation and IT efficiency strategy that has significantly improved customer-facing functions. In his new capacity, he will oversee all IT operations, including Digital Transformation, Development, and IT Services, with a key focus on driving forward the company's AI strategy. This initiative will transform business processes, enabling Brinks Home to deliver an even better customer experience while enhancing operational efficiency.

With over 20 years of technology experience, Kolterman has a rich background in telecommunications and operational leadership, making him well-equipped to lead Brinks Home into the future.

"Investing in our leadership team is vital to our future, and these promotions reflect our commitment to driving growth and innovation across every facet of our business," said William Niles, CEO of Brinks Home. "With the diverse expertise and proven track records of Jonah, Peggy, and Phil, we are well-positioned to enhance our service offerings and exceed our customers' expectations."

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

