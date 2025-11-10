Brinks Home™ Appoints Bryan Grzeck as Chief Sales Officer

Industry veteran to drive Brinks Home's unified sales strategy and accelerate growth across all channels

Brinks Home, announced today the appointment of Bryan Grzeck as Chief Sales Officer, effective December 1. In this role, Grzeck will lead the company's sales strategy across all channels, bringing together the Direct-to-Home and Direct-to-Consumer teams under one unified vision for growth.

Grzeck joins Brinks Home from SafeStreets, one of the nation's largest ADT dealers, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President of Direct Sales and Dealer Operations. Over the course of his 15-year career in the security industry, he has built and led high-performing national sales organizations, growing operations from the ground up and managing teams responsible for tens of thousands of installations each year.

Having started his career in customer retention, Grzeck later moved into direct sales, where he gained a deep understanding of the full customer journey. Over the years, he has risen through the ranks to oversee national programs and large-scale operational teams. His background blends hands-on experience with data-driven leadership, giving him a unique perspective on building sales cultures that perform with both heart and precision.

"I am truly honored to join the exceptional leadership team at Brinks Home," said Grzeck. "Brinks Home has an incredible brand and customer experience operation that's poised for its next stage of growth. The company's investment in its people, operations, and technology has created the foundation for rapid expansion across every sales channel. I'm excited to help extend that reach, empower our teams, and welcome new customers to the Brinks Home family."

Grzeck's appointment comes on the heels of the company's launch of BHX™, a bold new recruiting and sales platform redefining how Brinks Home attracts, enables, and supports sales professionals. As Chief Sales Officer, Grzeck will lead the continued growth of BHX, integrating sales strategy and enablement to build a scalable platform grounded in brand credibility, technology, and culture.

"Bryan embodies the kind of growth-minded, people-first leadership that defines Brinks Home," said William Niles, Chief Executive Officer of Brinks Home. "He's built and led some of the largest and most successful sales organizations in our industry. His experience, energy, and vision will play a vital role in scaling BHX and driving the next chapter of our sales transformation."

Grzeck has spent nearly two decades leading sales organizations in both startup and enterprise environments. He brings a proven record of driving scale, profitability, and innovation in every stage of growth.

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest smart home security companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

