Brinks Home™ Launches the Account Value Calculator (AVC) for Selling Home Security, Alarm Accounts

"The Account Value Calculator is just the beginning of an exciting journey for us and our current and future partners," said William Niles, CEO of Brinks Home. "This tool provides immediate value by enabling partners to easily assess their portfolios and access liquidity. However, it's also a foundational element of our long-term strategy to create a robust platform that will streamline operations, enhance collaboration and open new opportunities for growth."

Featuring competitive, AI-generated pricing, the AVC simplifies the valuation process, reduces costs and minimizes manual touchpoints. The tool accelerates the traditional offer process from the industry standard of 15 days to as quickly as two business days. Brinks Home expertise spans various transactions, including purchasing individual accounts, large bulk acquisitions and business acquisitions, with customizable deal structures to meet diverse partner needs.

Upon the seller receiving their valuation and choosing to proceed, Brinks Home will facilitate the process to acquire the seller's customer accounts. In addition to facilitating transactions for individual accounts, Brinks Home is positioned to purchase entire books-of-business for companies looking to liquidate their enterprise. The dedicated Brinks Home team will collaborate closely with partners to develop customized purchase structures that align with both parties' strategic goals.

"As we prepare for the full BHX platform launch in 2025, we are committed to developing a cutting-edge online platform that addresses the complexities of selling alarm accounts," said Mike Hackett, senior vice president of enterprise business development at Brinks Home. "The AVC tool alleviates the stress associated with valuation and transaction processes, making it easier for our partners to achieve their goals."

For more information about Brinks Home and the AVC, visit https://bhx.brinkshome.com.

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

