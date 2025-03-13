Brinks Home™ Names Sava Tsvetkov Chief Financial Officer

New CFO Appointment Marks Continued Growth and Strengthening of Brinks Home's Financial Leadership

DALLAS, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brinks Home, one of North America's leading home security and alarm monitoring companies, is pleased to announce the promotion of Sava Tsvetkov to executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) from senior vice president of finance and strategy. Tsvetkov's promotion recognizes his exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the company's growth over the past seven years.

"Sava has been instrumental in shaping Brinks Home's financial strategy, and his leadership has been integral to our success," said William Niles, CEO of Brinks Home. "His analytical expertise, deep understanding of unit economics, and ability to collaborate with senior leadership to develop effective financial strategies have been invaluable to our company. I have every confidence that Sava will continue to lead our finance team to new heights and support our efforts to create profitable accounts at scale and serve for life."

Since joining Brinks Home in 2018 as a senior financial analyst, Tsvetkov has quickly risen through the ranks, serving as finance director for the transformation office and, most recently, as senior vice president of finance and strategy. He has overseen the growth of the company's Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team, led key strategic financial initiatives, and played a crucial role in shaping the company's pricing and budgeting strategies.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and excited to continue working alongside our talented finance team and leadership to drive long-term financial success," said Tsvetkov. "The past seven years at Brinks Home have been incredibly rewarding, and I look forward to further advancing our financial strategy and supporting the company's continued growth."

Tsvetkov holds a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Warwick and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Eastern Michigan University. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) Charterholder. Prior to joining Brinks Home, Tsvetkov spent five years in financial planning and analysis, commercial finance, and procurement roles at global manufacturing companies.

Brinks Home looks forward to Tsvetkov's continued leadership as it strengthens its financial position and strives to deliver value to its customers and stakeholders.

For more information about Brinks Home, visit https://BrinksHome.com. To learn more about the Brinks Home leadership team, visit https://BrinksHome.com/management-team.

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

Media Contact

Bolt PR, Brinks Home, 1 2146010173, [email protected], https://brinkshome.com/

SOURCE Brinks Home