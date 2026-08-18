BRISA America Presents "The AI Transformation Map" to 150 Business Leaders at OLYMPUS 2026

"AI is the accelerant. Leadership is the compound." — Paulo Toledo, CEO of BRISA Post this

The session highlighted three structural shifts impacting companies: moving from expertise scarcity to abundance, from periodic analysis to continuous synthesis, and from headcount-based to AI agent capacity. The framework positioned AI as a foundational operating layer for research, decision-making, execution, and scaling organizations.

"A single insight, applied once, does not transform an organization. What transforms organizations and leaders is the discipline of improving consistently, in small steps, without waiting for the perfect moment," said Paulo Toledo, CEO of BRISA. "AI is the accelerant. Leadership is the compound."

Gustavo Andrade contributed over 30 years of experience in strategy, digital transformation, business development, and AI-driven innovation, with a track record of leading teams and projects in more than 60 countries. His background includes executive roles in telecommunications, IT, business transformation, and scaling complex operations.

"The question is not whether AI will change how decisions are made. It already has," said Gustavo Andrade, Vice President of Business Development at BRISA. "The question is whether organizations are prepared to decide with better context, greater speed, and the right human judgment in the loop."

The session challenged leaders to identify where their organizations are limited by manual processes, fragmented data, disconnected systems, and outdated decision cycles. Participants considered three diagnostic questions: what decisions would change if every employee had expert-level analysis on demand; which decisions rely on outdated or incomplete information; and what could be built, launched, or expanded if headcount were not the main constraint.

The presentation concluded by distinguishing between optimization and reinvention. BRISA noted that while many companies use new technologies to accelerate existing tasks, lasting advantage comes from asking how AI can enable new possibilities that were previously unattainable.

"Everyone will soon have access to similar AI tools. Doing the same things faster will stop being an advantage," Toledo added. "The real opportunity is to identify what can now be redesigned, scaled, or created because of AI."

The OLYMPUS 2026 session reinforced BRISA America's position as a technology partner for companies pursuing secure, scalable, and practical digital transformation. BRISA offers custom software development, systems integration, AI agents and chatbots, automation, software testing, and technical consulting.

About BRISA America

BRISA America Corp represents BRISA in the U.S., a technology and telecommunications company founded in 1988 with over 30 years of experience supporting businesses and government agencies through tailored digital solutions. Headquartered in Central Florida, BRISA delivers advanced software engineering, systems integration, proprietary platforms, and digital transformation services using agile methodologies.

BRISA America Corp

1420 Celebration Blvd, Suite 200

Celebration, FL 34747

Phone: +1 407-557-2055

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.BRISAusa.com

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Media Contact

Pedro Fujiwara, BRISA America, 1 (407) 435-2734, [email protected], http://www.brisausa.com/

SOURCE BRISA America