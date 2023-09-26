Bristol Hospital joins the Connecticut Purchasing Group

Bristol Hospital has joined the Connecticut Purchasing Group, one of Bidnet Direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Connecticut easy online access to its upcoming solicitations.
BRISTOL, Conn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bristol Hospital has joined the Connecticut Purchasing Group, one of Bidnet Direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Connecticut easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. Bristol Hospital invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com.
The regional purchasing group connects local public agencies with vendors looking to do business with the government. Registered vendors of the Connecticut Purchasing Group can gain access to a variety of bid opportunities throughout Connecticut in one easy-to-use location. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Connecticut Purchasing Group, Bristol Hospital ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda, helping to streamline their procurement process.
Bristol Hospital invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/connecticut/bristolhospital and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About Bristol Health:
Founded in 1921, Bristol Health is the leading health provider for those who live and work in the Greater Bristol area. Bristol Health has earned national recognition for its commitment to patient safety and for providing outstanding patient care. With now more than 20 locations throughout central Connecticut, Bristol Health has grown from a 154-bed community hospital to an integrated healthcare network providing a full-continuum of services – from emergent, primary and specialty care to skilled nursing, home care and hospice and emergency transportation. For more information, please visit: https://www.bristolhealth.org/
About Bidnet Direct:
Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Connecticut Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com
SOURCE Bidnet Direct
Share this article