Bristol Hospital joins the Connecticut Purchasing Group

Bristol Hospital invites all potential vendors to register online.

Bristol Hospital invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/connecticut/bristolhospital and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About Bristol Health:

Founded in 1921, Bristol Health is the leading health provider for those who live and work in the Greater Bristol area. Bristol Health has earned national recognition for its commitment to patient safety and for providing outstanding patient care. With now more than 20 locations throughout central Connecticut, Bristol Health has grown from a 154-bed community hospital to an integrated healthcare network providing a full-continuum of services – from emergent, primary and specialty care to skilled nursing, home care and hospice and emergency transportation. For more information, please visit: https://www.bristolhealth.org/

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Connecticut Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Media Contact

Kim Cullen, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct