Bristol Startup ServiceStamp Expands to Germany, Europe's Largest Used Car Market

Germany has the largest used car market in Europe, a strong cultural emphasis on documented service history, and the biggest verification gap between what consumers want to know and what they can easily access. Simon Brown, Founder of ServiceStamp Post this

ServiceStamp closes that gap by sourcing service history data directly from Original Equipment (OE) manufacturer databases, the same systems used by authorised dealerships. Reports are delivered within seconds of a vehicle identification number (VIN) being entered, and the service covers more than 43 car brands including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Ford, Opel and Toyota.

"The shift from paper service books to digital records has left buyers across Europe unable to verify a car's maintenance history," said Simon Brown, founder of ServiceStamp. "Germany has the largest used car market in Europe, a strong cultural emphasis on documented service history through the 'Scheckheft' tradition, and the biggest verification gap between what consumers want to know and what they can easily access. It's a natural next market for us."

A structural shift in used car verification

Most vehicles from Model Year 2012 onwards have service events logged electronically within manufacturer systems rather than stamped into a physical booklet. This has made traditional service books progressively less reliable as proof of maintenance, while official digital records have remained largely inaccessible to anyone outside the franchised dealer network.

The result is a market in which vehicles with genuine full service histories and those with fabricated or incomplete records can look identical to a buyer. Counterfeit service book stamps are widely available online, and fraud involving falsified maintenance records is a recognised problem across the European used car market.

By verifying service data directly against manufacturer databases, ServiceStamp allows buyers to independently confirm whether claimed servicing actually took place at authorised dealerships.

What ServiceStamp reports contain

For supported vehicles, a ServiceStamp report can include manufacturer-recorded service dates and service types, mileage recorded at each service visit, and details of work carried out at franchised dealerships. Buyers can use this data to identify gaps in servicing, validate claimed mileage over time, and cross-check seller representations against official records.

UK launch and expansion

ServiceStamp launched in the United Kingdom in January 2026 and has established a user base among private buyers, sellers, and motor trade professionals. The company's expansion into Germany marks the first step in a broader European rollout, with additional markets planned over the coming year.

The service is designed for used car buyers verifying history before purchase, private sellers demonstrating verifiable records to support asking prices, dealers and traders appraising vehicles at scale, and vehicle owners recovering service history where paper documentation has been lost.

Availability

ServiceStamp is available now at servicestamp.de in Germany and servicestamp.co.uk in the United Kingdom. Reports are delivered instantly where data is available. A full refund is provided if a report cannot be generated due to technical issues or unsupported vehicles.

About ServiceStamp

ServiceStamp is a UK-based vehicle service history verification platform focused exclusively on official manufacturer dealership records. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Bristol, the company provides access to manufacturer-recorded service data for more than 43 car brands, primarily covering vehicles from Model Year 2012 onwards. The company operates in the United Kingdom and Germany, with further European expansion planned.

Media Contact

Simon Brown, ServiceStamp, 44 07943677163, [email protected], https://servicestamp.de/

SOURCE ServiceStamp