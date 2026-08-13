Brite Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"This recognition on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the trust public sector and nonprofit organizations continue to place in Brite Systems." — Jay Fernando, CEO, Brite Systems Inc. Post this

"This recognition on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the trust public sector and nonprofit organizations continue to place in Brite Systems. As we grow, our focus remains the same: helping government agencies and nonprofits better serve the communities who depend on them," said Jay Fernando, CEO of Brite Systems Inc.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022; be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2025.

About Brite Systems Inc.

Brite Systems Inc. is a leading AI-led, digital transformation leader and a Top 1% Salesforce Summit Partner with a 4.9/5 CSAT score. Since its inception in 2006, Brite has combined 20 years of Health and Human Services (HHS) expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver mission-critical outcomes for the US government and nonprofit organizations. Headquartered in Indianapolis with a Global Delivery Hub in Chennai, Brite provides high-speed and compliant modernization through:

Enterprise Cloud & AI: Scalable, intelligent solutions tailored for complex regulatory environments.

Managed Services: Proactive, end-to-end operational support and optimization.

Assessment & Migration: Data-driven strategies for seamless, secure transitions to the cloud.

Multi-Cloud CoE: Specialized expertise across Salesforce, AWS, and MuleSoft, powered by our proprietary Enlite Accelerator.

For more information, visit www.britesys.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Jay Fernando, Brite Systems, 1 317-222-1977 No, [email protected], https://www.britesys.com/

SOURCE Brite Systems