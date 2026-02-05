British Blues Guitarist Thomas Heppell Releases New Single "Dust My Broom" - First track from forthcoming EP Rollin' n Tumblin'

British blues guitarist and songwriter Thomas Heppell returns with Dust My Broom, a powerful new single taken from his forthcoming EP Rollin' n Tumblin', due later this month.

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Originally recorded by Robert Johnson in 1936, Dust My Broom stands as one of the most influential recordings in blues history, forming a direct line to Elmore James' electrified slide guitar sound and the British blues movement that followed. Despite its legacy, the song has rarely been reinterpreted by UK blues artists in recent decades. Heppell's version steps confidently into that tradition, delivering a stripped-back, modern take that respects the song's roots without pastiche or excess.