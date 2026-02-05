British Blues Guitarist Thomas Heppell Releases New Single "Dust My Broom" - First track from forthcoming EP Rollin' n Tumblin'

British blues guitarist and songwriter Thomas Heppell returns with Dust My Broom, a powerful new single taken from his forthcoming EP Rollin' n Tumblin', due later this month.
LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Originally recorded by Robert Johnson in 1936, Dust My Broom stands as one of the most influential recordings in blues history, forming a direct line to Elmore James' electrified slide guitar sound and the British blues movement that followed. Despite its legacy, the song has rarely been reinterpreted by UK blues artists in recent decades. Heppell's version steps confidently into that tradition, delivering a stripped-back, modern take that respects the song's roots without pastiche or excess.
Known for his raw, authoritative slide guitar style and deep grounding in Delta blues, Heppell has built a reputation as one of the most authentic and compelling blues performers to emerge from the UK in recent years. He has shared stages with leading figures from the UK and international blues scenes including Albert Lee, Mike Zito, Aynsley Lister, Elles Bailey, Dom Martin and Dan Patlansky. His work has received early radio support from BBC Introducing and Planet Rock, and he has recently earned two nominations at the 2026 UK Blues Awards.
To coincide with the release, Thomas Heppell will embark on an extensive UK tour, performing both solo and full band shows across the country.
- 11 Feb - Temperance, Lymington Spa (solo)
- 12 Feb - The Spinning Top, Stockport (solo)
- 22 Feb - Civic Hall, Trowbridge
- 24 Feb - Giffard Arms, Wolverhampton
- 25 Feb - Billy Bootleggers, Nottingham
- 26 Feb - Deer Barn Music Club, Burton upon Trent
- 01 Mar - Milkfest, O2 London (solo guest appearance)
- 01 Mar - Lincoln Jazz Café, Lincoln (solo)
- 05 Mar - Login Lounge, Surrey
- 08 Mar - Elysium, Swansea
- 11 Mar - Heartbreakers, Southampton
- 12 Mar - Guildhall, Axminster
- 30 Mar - The Cluny, Newcastle
- 31 Mar - Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh
- 03 Apr - Chantry Brewery Tap, Rotherham
- 11 Apr - Lincoln Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival
- 26 Apr - Glasgow Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival
- 01 May - Bosworth Blues Festival
- 07 May - Crazy Coqs, London
- 16 May - Sedgefield Rock and Blues Club, Sedgefield
- 24 Jun - Half Moon, Putney
Dust My Broom will be released on 9 February 2026 on all major streaming platforms.
Media and booking enquiries:
Matthew Ballinger
[email protected]
+44 (0)203 983 7861
Follow Thomas Heppell on social media:
Instagram @thomasheppellofficial
Facebook: facebook.com/ThomasHeppellOfficial
Media Contact
Matthew Ballinger, Wire & Wax Limited, 44 02039837861, [email protected], www.thomasheppell.com
SOURCE Thomas Heppell
Share this article