British Columbia Opens Applications for Publicly Funded IVF Program on July 2, 2025

The Government of British Columbia has announced the launch of a publicly funded in-vitro fertilization (IVF) program, with applications opening on July 2, 2025. This initiative provides up to $19,000 in funding for a single cycle of IVF treatment, including key medical procedures and required medications. The program aims to make fertility care more accessible to BC residents struggling to conceive.

Eligibility for the BC Publicly Funded IVF Program

To qualify, applicants must meet the following requirements:

At least 18 years of age

41 years of age or under at the time of application, for the applicant undergoing the embryo transfer.

Enrolled in MSP at the time of application and for the duration of treatment

What the Program Covers

The publicly funded IVF program includes:

✔️ Egg & sperm retrieval

✔️ Fertilization & embryo development

✔️ Blastocyst culture

✔️ Single embryo transfer (fresh or frozen)

✔️ Required medications

Note: The program does not cover preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), fertility preservation, donor eggs, donor sperm, or surrogacy expenses.

How to Apply

Patients must undergo a consultation with a fertility specialist at a participating BC fertility clinic. The fertility specialist submits the application on the patient's behalf once all diagnostic testing is complete.

Applications open on July 2, 2025 – Applications will be reviewed by the Ministry of Health in the order they are received to confirm program eligibility.

Preparing for IVF Success

If you're considering IVF—whether publicly funded or private—preparing in advance can improve success rates. Acubalance Wellness Centre in Vancouver specializes in preconception care to optimize egg and sperm quality, improve uterine health, and regulate hormones before and during IVF/FET.

💛 Acupuncture for IVF Support – Enhances blood flow to reproductive organs, regulates hormones, and reduces stress.

💛 Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) – Improves egg quality, embryo implantation, and endometrial receptivity.

💛 Diet & Supplement Plans – Supports egg and sperm health and balances hormones.

💛 Naturopathic Medicine Testing – Identifies hormonal imbalances, nutrient deficiencies, and inflammation that impact fertility and implantation.

Acubalance recommends starting preconception care 3-6 months before IVF to maximize success rates and promote a healthy pregnancy.

📞 Book a Free Discovery Call with Acubalance

💡 Have questions about the BC Publicly Funded IVF Program?

💡 Want to increase your chances of IVF success?

💡 Not eligible for the program (including age 42 and older) and want to explore resources and expert tips for conceiving naturally or with IVF?

📅 Book a complimentary 15-minute Discovery Call with Acubalance!

Let our fertility experts answer your questions, assess your fertility health, and guide you through the process so you can make the most of your IVF journey.

📲 Call us at 604-678-8600 or visit www.acubalance.ca to schedule your discovery call today!

