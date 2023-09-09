British Swim School Corporate Hosts Nationwide T-Shirt Sale to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

"We were so inspired by the message that we knew we had to be part of this amazing cause," said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. Tweet this

After Alcid requested a special t-shirt design for the cause, the British Swim School corporate team took action. They created a shirt featuring the phrase "Swim Strong, Support Stronger." The design resonated so deeply with the team that they decided to extend the initiative nationwide.

Breast Cancer by the Numbers

1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. In 2023, an estimated 297,790 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S., making it the most common cancer among American women.

Every two minutes, a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with the disease.

The British Swim School t-shirts are available for purchase online through this link through Wednesday, September 13, 2023. A percentage of the sales from the t-shirts will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

