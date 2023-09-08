British Swim School Dives Into Suburban Dallas with Opening

"I wanted to start my own business and serve the community. I like the idea of helping others and providing an important service such as water safety." Tweet this

British Swim School's focus on safety was attractive to Robert. "Our franchise offers water safety training to the community. We're surrounded by lakes and swimming pools in this area so water safety is a crucial skill to have. Everyone should be comfortable in the water and not afraid to swim."

For over 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

Teaching swim safety is important to Robert since swimming has always been an important part of his life. "I was a lifeguard in high school and swam a lot. I grew up in Boston near the water and we spent a lot of time at the beach. I've continued to swim as an adult, especially after two back surgeries. It really helps in my rehabilitation. I'm excited to be a part of this franchise."

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Robert aboard to the British Swim School family," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "Robert's background is a testament to the transformative power of water, making him a great steward for others seeking to embrace the joys of swimming while understanding the vital importance of safety."

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 315 schools across the United States and Canada.

