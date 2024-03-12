British Swim School Expands in New Englad with Hartford Location

"For almost a decade, I've been educating students and helping them get jobs. Now I'd also like to help the community in another way—by saving lives." Post this

The new owner admitted he has always enjoyed the water, having swam competitively in high school and college. However, when it was time for his son to learn how to swim, they both had a relatively uninviting experience. Seeking a change, Hamid started looking for a better swim school, both for his son and as a business for himself. "I found British Swim School—they have a very good reputation. It's definitely a business I'm proud to be a part of."

For over 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

"At British Swim School, we believe in the power of personal experiences to drive change," said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. "Hamid's commitment to finding a better swim school solution for his son, and now for his community, exemplifies the spirit of our mission to ensure every child has the opportunity to learn essential water survival skills."

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children, but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 350 schools across the United States and Canada.

