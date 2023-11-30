British Swim School Expands Lifesaving Skills in San Jose and Fremont, California

"I knew then that by opening a swim school, I could help prevent others from experiencing what I went through." Post this

Neeru was raised in India where swimming is a luxury sport. "There were no public swimming pools, Children were not taught how to swim," she admitted. A near drowning experience when she was in high school made Neeru determined to learn how to swim as an adult. Additionally, she discovered that swimming helped her with a chronic health condition. "Swimming became my refuge during times of intense pain and helped me heal after surgeries. I realized its importance not just as a sport but as a lifesaver."

Initially hesitant about opening a swim school due to her traumatic experience, Neeru's perspective changed upon learning about the high rates of drowning among young children in the U.S. "I knew then that by opening a swim school, I could help prevent others from experiencing what I went through."

Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School, expressed her excitement about the new franchise. "Neeru's unique background, combined with her commitment to health and safety, makes her an ideal franchisee. Her story is inspiring, and we are thrilled to have her on board to spread vital swimming skills to the San Jose-Fremont area."

The first pool in San Jose is set to open at the end of November, with a second pool following in January. The Fremont location is scheduled to open in February.

