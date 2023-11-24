British Swim School Expands to Serve More Texas Residents

"I really like what British Swim School is all about. The more kids we can help learn to swim, the better." Post this

After speaking with about 20 British Swim School owners, Robb was impressed by the company's mission and values. "I really like what British Swim School is all about. The more kids we can help learn to swim, the better," Robb said.

As a child, Robb was riding in a boat that tipped over, and he was forced to swim a long distance to shore. The life or death incident made an impact on him. Now, the Hass family lives in a neighborhood with many backyard pools. "Our son doesn't know how to swim yet," confessed Robb. "I worry about him because drowning happens so quickly and so silently."

For over 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School, expressed her support for the new franchise. "Robb and Greta's dedication to bringing essential swimming skills to the Pearland-Manvel community is admirable. Their personal experiences and commitment to safety make them a perfect addition to our team."

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children, but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 350 schools across the United States and Canada.

