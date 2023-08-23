British Swim School Extends Vital Instruction to North Tampa

"In Florida, we are surrounded by water, therefore it is crucial to fulfil our mission to ensure everyone's safety in the water at all times." Tweet this

"As a former classroom educator, I value the importance of routines and step by step lessons," Alicia said. "So for me, the British Swim School's model paralleled just another type of teaching. One which not only focused on teaching a lesson and skills, but also placed Safety as their #1 core value. I am honored to be able to share the importance of water safety and awareness in the communities of North Tampa. Whether it's the beach or at the pool our mission is to ensure that both children and adults are equipped to become safe and happy swimmers. In Florida, we are surrounded by water, therefore it is crucial to fulfil our mission to ensure everyone's safety in the water at all times."

For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

"Alicia has been in public education for nearly two decades and water safety is another type of instruction that we expect she will excel at," said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. "She has a passion for teaching and for children and she understands the need for survival skills in an area that is surrounded by water, whether it be oceans, lakes, pools, etc. We couldn't be happier to have Alicia bring that awareness to North Tampa."

For more information about British Swim School, visit: http://www.britishswimschool.com/north-tampa/.

To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit: http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 315 schools across the United States and Canada.

For more information about British Swim School, visit: http://www.britishswimschool.com.

To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit: http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.

Media Contact

Mike Toper, 919 Marketing, (919) 813-6511, [email protected], 919marketing.com

SOURCE British Swim School