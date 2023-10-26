British Swim School Makes a Splash in Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina

"I was inspired by British Swim School's focus on water survival, especially for young kids. Their strong reputation and supportive culture aligned with my values as a business professional." Post this

Reflecting on a personal tragedy from his youth, Vick emphasized the importance of water safety. "While growing up, I didn't realize the importance of water safety until a tragic incident involving a high school friend. As an adult, I ensured my children learned how to swim early and developed a positive relationship with water."

For over 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

"We are delighted to welcome Vick to our family," said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. "His commitment to community safety and his entrepreneurial spirit makes him a perfect fit for our mission. The Durham-Chapel Hill area will greatly benefit from his dedication to building a water-safe community."

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills.

