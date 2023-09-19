British Swim School of Milwaukee South & Western Suburbs Launches Barracuda Swim Team

"British Swim School has always been great about creating safe and happy swimmers, and this was a golden opportunity to extend that mission to the larger swimming community." Tweet this

"The moment we were contacted and confirmed that we'd be able to secure Coach Guy and a location for competitive practices, we knew it was time to start a team. British Swim School has always been great about creating safe and happy swimmers, and this was a golden opportunity to extend that mission to the larger swimming community," said Joel Gannon, co-owner of British Swim School of Milwaukee South & Western Suburbs.

Expanding into competitive swimming made sense for the Gannon's, who opened their British Swim School franchise in 2017. The couple has been stalwart advocates for water safety and swimming education ever since.

"We may be new to the competitive swimming scene, but our commitment to creating a supportive environment for those who love the water has always been paramount," he added.

A Collaborative Initiative

The Barracudas Swim Team is a collaborative effort between British Swim School and Carroll University. Competitive team practices will be held at Carroll University, while novice practices will be split between Carroll University and St. John's Northwestern Academies, where British Swim School holds its premier swim lessons.

Since the announcement, several of the members of the discontinued YMCA team and many of the British Swim School's swimmers have expressed an interest to join the new Barracuda Swim Team. Having more than 350 active swimmers at the levels that are technically ready to join the team, and with an additional more than 400 up-and-comers on the bench, the team is primed for many strong years ahead.

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children, but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and an easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 315 schools across the United States and Canada.

For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com/milwaukee-south-and-western-suburbs/van-male-natatorium-barracudas-swim-team/.

To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.

