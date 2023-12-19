British Swim School Opens New Location in Carlsbad-Encinitas, California

"Karim's dedication to preventing drowning and teaching essential swimming skills will make a significant impact in the Carlsbad and Encinitas communities." Post this

"I worry about that, especially since a lot of these pools aren't fenced in," said Karim when reflecting on the importance of swim safety. Karim himself almost drowned when he was just six years old. An ocean current carried him out past where he could stand. A passing swimmer noticed his distress and got him safely to shore. "The trauma stayed with me, and I never learned to swim," Karim said. "That's the reason I'm opening a British Swim School. I want to prevent this from happening to other children."

For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

After 15 years in Software Product Management, Karim knew he wanted to start his own business; one that is impactful in his community. He then came across British Swim School and their model helped reinforce his desire to help others.

"They have a mission. They are teaching a skill everyone needs to have. Their proprietary curriculum not only focuses on swim training, but also water survival and water safety practices."

Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School, expressed her enthusiasm about the new franchise. "Karim's personal journey and commitment to water safety are deeply inspiring," she noted. "His dedication to preventing drowning and teaching essential swimming skills will make a significant impact in the Carlsbad and Encinitas communities."

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children, but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 350 schools across the United States and Canada.

