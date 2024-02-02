British Swim School Proud to Expand in Northern Delaware

"I understand the peace of mind you get knowing your kids will be safe if you take them to the pool, or the beach. As a parent, it's one less thing to worry about." Post this

"We were looking for something athletic, something to do with kids, so a swim franchise was perfect for us," said Susie. "We were especially drawn to British Swim School because of the safety aspect of it —'the survival of the littlest.'"

For over 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

Susie, a former lifeguard and boating instructor, has gone through the necessary training to teach some of the lessons herself. "I understand the peace of mind you get knowing your kids will be safe if you take them to the pool, or the beach," said Susie. "As a parent, it's one less thing to worry about."

"Susie and Freddy's journey from seeking swim lessons for their daughter to becoming franchise owners is a testament to the impact and importance of our mission at British Swim School," said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. "Their commitment to 'the survival of the littlest' and ensuring peace of mind for parents reflects the heart of what we do. We are excited to see them bring these essential skills to families in Northern Delaware."

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children, but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 350 schools across the United States and Canada.

For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com.

To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.

