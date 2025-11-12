Britta Plyler Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Aroluxe

"Britta's promotion to Partner and COO is a testament to her dedication, strategic mindset, and profound impact on our company's growth," said David Johnson, President and CEO of Aroluxe Marketing. Post this

Since joining Aroluxe in 2017, Plyler has been a driving force behind the company's digital marketing success. She began her journey as a Digital Strategist and quickly progressed to roles of increasing responsibility, including Project Manager, Digital Director, and most recently, Partner and VP of Digital Strategy. Throughout her tenure, she has been instrumental in developing and executing successful digital marketing strategies for clients across a variety of industries, managing a team of talented digital strategists, and overseeing all aspects of digital creative, including web development, SEO, and paid media.

In her previous role, Plyler was responsible for maintaining strong client relationships, which has led to a high level of retention, and her data-driven approach has consistently delivered measurable results. She has been a key figure in shaping Aroluxe's reputation as a leader in the digital marketing space.

As COO, Plyler will leverage her extensive experience to streamline internal processes, cultivate a culture of excellence, and ensure that Aroluxe continues to deliver exceptional value to its clients. She will focus on building and mentoring a world-class team, fostering innovation, and aligning the company's operational objectives with its long-term strategic goals.

"Britta's promotion to Partner and COO is a testament to her dedication, strategic mindset, and profound impact on our company's growth," said David Johnson, President and CEO of Aroluxe Marketing. "Her leadership has been instrumental in our success, and I have full confidence that in her new role, she will continue to drive our company to the next level. We are all excited to see her continued success in this new role."

Reflecting on her promotion, Plyler stated, "I am incredibly honored to take on the role of COO at Aroluxe. I am passionate about our team, our clients, and the work we do. I look forward to continuing to build on our success, fostering a culture of innovation, and delivering exceptional results for our clients. I am excited to be a part of Aroluxe's next chapter of growth."

