Brittain Resorts & Hotels Transforms Three Premier Properties with $58 Million Investment

At Caribbean Resort & Villas, the $20 million renovation has revitalized rooms in the Dominican and Cayman buildings with updated designs that evoke a modern coastal retreat. Enhancements to the lobby and common areas will offer a welcoming, elevated ambiance. At the same time, a new "Grab & Go" market will provide fresh, convenient dining options perfect for families on the go.

Ocean Reef Resort, benefitting from a $15 million transformation, has seen all towers refreshed with redesigned guest rooms featuring sleek finishes and modern conveniences. Common areas will also be updated, creating a refined, family-friendly setting that perfectly balances style and comfort.

The most extensive investment, over $23 million, is dedicated to Compass Cove Resort, where every building has undergone a comprehensive renovation. Guests will enjoy spacious, upgraded accommodations with thoughtful touches that celebrate the beauty of Myrtle Beach. The lobby and shared spaces have been reimagined to foster connection and relaxation, ensuring an elevated experience when guests arrive.

Brittain Resorts & Hotels is synonymous with Myrtle Beach's rich hospitality history. Managing 30 hotels and resorts and over 40 restaurants and bars, Brittain Resorts & Hotels has welcomed generations of visitors, helping to shape the region into one of the nation's top vacation destinations. With over 4,700 rooms, suites, and condos in its portfolio, the company is committed to providing unforgettable stays and raising the standard for excellence in the industry.

From the sound of waves outside newly redesigned guest rooms to the convenience of on-the-go dining at the "Grab and Go" market, every aspect of these updates has been carefully planned to meet the needs of modern travelers. The enhanced lobbies will invite guests to gather, relax, and soak in the beauty of Myrtle Beach while thoughtfully curated room designs ensure the perfect setting for rest and rejuvenation.

Renovations began in October 2024 and are expected to be completed by April 2025, with all resorts remaining open during this time. Thoughtful planning ensures minimal disruptions so guests can continue enjoying their vacations while the resorts undergo transformations.

For more information about the renovations or to book a stay, please visit oceanreefmyrtlebeach.com, caribbeanresort.com, and compasscove.com.

About Brittain Resorts & Hotels (BRH)

Brittain Resorts & Hotels (BRH) is a full-service hospitality management company providing multi-layered expertise in all disciplines of hotel and resort operations. Since 1943, BRH has been enriching the lives of its team members, guests, partners, and the communities they serve by providing exceptional guest experiences, a supportive work environment, and superior returns. With over 4,700 rooms, suites, and condos in the portfolio, the company currently operates 30 hotels and resorts and 40+ restaurants and bars within the United States.

