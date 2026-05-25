Brittney Martin of Profile Medical Aesthetics & Wellness by GLWB Named to Top 100 Best Aesthetic Providers in America, Expands Offerings with alloClae Body Contouring

"For years, leaner patients and those who didn't want a surgical fat transfer simply didn't have a comparable option. With alloClae, we can add natural volume to the hips, glutes, or breasts in a single in-office visit, and patients can see the change immediately." Post this

"This recognition means a great deal because it comes from both colleagues in the industry and the patients we see every day," said Brittney Martin, BSN, RN, founder of Profile Medical Aesthetics & Wellness by GLWB. "Our focus has always been on natural results and helping people feel like the best version of themselves. To be included on a national list alongside providers I respect is a meaningful affirmation of the work our team does here in Granbury."

Martin, currently pursuing her Family Nurse Practitioner degree at The University of Texas at Arlington, built her clinical background in plastic surgery, working alongside surgeons on cosmetic and reconstructive procedures that continue to shape her anatomy-focused approach today.

That same commitment to advancing patient care is reflected in the practice's latest offering, alloClae. Profile Medical Aesthetics & Wellness by GLWB is among the first to bring this breakthrough non-surgical body contouring treatment to North Texas, making Martin one of only 12 non-surgeon providers nationwide selected to offer it. This innovative option uses purified donor adipose tissue rather than synthetic fillers or implants. Because it eliminates the need for liposuction, alloClae expands access to leaner patients who traditionally don't qualify for fat grafting, perfectly supporting non-surgical BBL goals like gluteal projection and hip dip correction.

"For years, leaner patients and those who didn't want a surgical fat transfer simply didn't have a comparable option. With alloClae, we can add natural volume to the hips, glutes, or breasts in a single in-office visit, and patients can see the change immediately."

This new offering expands the existing menu at Profile Medical Aesthetics & Wellness by GLWB. The practice provides a full suite of aesthetic and wellness services including injectables, skin rejuvenation, peptide therapy, body contouring, and wellness therapies, with every treatment plan personalized around the patient's unique goals.

For more information, to explore services, or to schedule a consultation, visit https://glwbskin.com, the Gettin' Lippy with Brit Instagram page or call the practice directly at (682) 666-0986.

Media Contact

Brittney Martin, Medstar Media, 1 682-666-0986, [email protected], https://glwbskin.com/

SOURCE GLWB