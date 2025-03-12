BRITTO® Enters the Yoga Activewear Market with Vibrant New Collection

"For me, art can reflect the celebration of the simple and good things in life," says Romero Britto. Post this

This perspective aligns seamlessly with the BRITTO® Yoga Collection, where each piece embodies the celebration of life's simple joys through bold colors and patterns. By wearing these designs,

individuals can carry a piece of Britto's artistic vision, embracing positivity and creativity in their everyday lives. The collection is available both in-store and online at shopbritto.com. Each item is thoughtfully designed to inspire positivity and joy, reflecting Britto's belief that art can evoke feelings of hope and happiness.

ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit http://www.shopbritto.com or follow us on https://www.facebook.com/shopbritto , Linkedin, Instagram and Tiktok.

ABOUT BRITTO®

BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others. To learn more about BRITTO visit http://www.britto.com.

