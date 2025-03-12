BRITTO® Enters the Yoga Activewear Market with Vibrant New Collection

BRITTO®, the globally recognized brand founded by internationally acclaimed artist Romero Britto, is excited to announce its expansion into the yoga apparel market. This new collection features yoga shorts, leggings, and women's yoga tops, each adorned with Britto's signature bold and colorful designs. The launch of the yoga activewear line marks a significant milestone in BRITTO®'s expansion into lifestyle products. This collection allows fans and fitness enthusiasts to incorporate the artist's joyful designs into their daily routines. The brand's commitment to quality and creativity ensures that each product not only meets the functional needs of active individuals but also adds a touch of art to their practice.
MIAMI, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The BRITTO® Yoga Collection is designed for those who seek both style and performance in their activewear. Each piece combines high-quality materials with the artist's distinctive aesthetic, ensuring wearers feel confident and inspired during their practice.
- Yoga Shorts: Available in vibrant prints like the 'Red Landscape' and 'Midnight,' these shorts provide comfort and flexibility for all yoga practices.
- Yoga Leggings: Featuring designs such as the 'Pink Landscape,' these leggings are crafted for a snug t, enhancing performance while showcasing Britto's iconic artwork.
- Yoga Tops: The 'Baby Blue Landscape' yoga top offers a stylish and comfortable option for practitioners, blending art with activewear.
"For me, art can reflect the celebration of the simple and good things in life," says Romero Britto.
This perspective aligns seamlessly with the BRITTO® Yoga Collection, where each piece embodies the celebration of life's simple joys through bold colors and patterns. By wearing these designs,
individuals can carry a piece of Britto's artistic vision, embracing positivity and creativity in their everyday lives. The collection is available both in-store and online at shopbritto.com. Each item is thoughtfully designed to inspire positivity and joy, reflecting Britto's belief that art can evoke feelings of hope and happiness.
ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO
Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit http://www.shopbritto.com or follow us on https://www.facebook.com/shopbritto , Linkedin, Instagram and Tiktok.
ABOUT BRITTO®
BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others. To learn more about BRITTO visit http://www.britto.com.
