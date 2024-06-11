BRIX Holdings Expands Roll Out of Revel Cloud POS Platform to Several New Brands

"We chose Revel because we wanted a solution that was going to be easy to implement, easy to train on, and could meet the needs of our diverse portfolio of brands," said Sherif Mityas, Chief Executive Officer, BRIX Holdings Post this

Revel provides a cloud point of sale (POS) platform that enables the flexibility large restaurant chains need to maximize profits, improve operations, and easily innovate. The Revel open API enables the BRIX Holdings team to easily integrate best-of-breed solutions to the Revel platform in order to deliver a custom solution that aligns with their unique requirements.

Added Mityas, "Given Revel's flexibility and proven performance, it was a great opportunity for our broad set of franchisees to upgrade to Revel's modern cloud platform and the substantial benefits it provides."

"BRIX Holdings has been a tremendous partner throughout the implementation process, which is a key reason the rollout has been so successful and delivered meaningful results for Friendly's," said Greg Dukat, Chief Executive Officer, Revel Systems. "We are thrilled BRIX is committed to rolling out Revel at hundreds of new locations and we look forward to continuing our work with their highly-skilled team."

About Revel Systems

Revel's point of sale and business solutions provide a native cloud technology platform that is at the heart of our clients' businesses. Revel's platform helps restaurants and retailers deliver a better customer experience, diversify revenue streams, and scale their businesses with ease. The Revel solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Revel is committed to client success and strives to be a people-first business, leading with integrity and transparency. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com or call +1 (833) 437-3835.

About BRIX Holdings, LLC

BRIX Holdings, LLC is a Dallas-based, multi-brand franchising company specializing in foodservice chains with superior products within better-for-you segments. Our mission is to provide superior franchise opportunities. We focus on brands that are both attractive to the rapidly expanding single-unit owner/operator franchise market and have the potential to grow into national and international award-winning chains. The current BRIX Holdings' portfolio includes Red Mango® Yogurt & Smoothie Café, Smoothie Factory® Juice Bar + Kitchen, RedBrick Pizza®, Souper Salad®, Orange Leaf®, Humble Donut Co.®, Greenz®, and Friendly's®.

Media Contact

Jason Cigarran, Revel Systems, 1 4048522102, [email protected], Revel Systems

SOURCE Revel Systems