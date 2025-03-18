BRIX Holdings, LLC, Brings National Advertising In-House With Marketing Partner Eulerity

Marketing automation leader empowers franchisees across eight restaurant brands
NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eulerity, a pioneer platform of marketing technology that seamlessly integrates AI-driven automation with human expertise, announced a new partnership with BRIX Holdings, LLC, a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company with over 325 restaurants nationwide. BRIX Holdings, LLC is the parent company of nine innovative and distinct QSR brands, including Red Mango®, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen®, Clean Juice®, Souper Salad®, Orange Leaf®, Humble Donut Co.®, Pizza Jukebox, and Friendly's®.
Recognizing the need for greater agility and control over their marketing initiatives, BRIX Holdings transitioned from a traditional agency model to an in-house strategy powered by Eulerity's cutting-edge AI marketing automation platform. This strategic move signifies a powerful endorsement of Eulerity's ability to empower major portfolio brands to take command of their marketing operations and goals. By consolidating disparate media silos, unifying customer data, and leveraging AI-driven analytics, BRIX Holdings gains unprecedented transparency and efficiency. Eulerity's platform allows for seamless budget management, access to tailored, brand-specific ad packages, and continuous campaign optimization, all without the burden of manual intervention. This decision not only streamlines operations but also unlocks the potential for data-driven, impactful campaigns, setting a new standard for marketing excellence within the multi-brand restaurant sector.
"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with BRIX Holdings and empower their corporate team with the tools they need to succeed in running national and regional campaigns," said Daniel Izen, Vice President of Global Sales for Eulerity. "Our platform simplifies complex marketing processes, providing an all-in-one solution that streamlines omni-channel paid advertising, organic social media and review management, and much more. We are confident that this partnership will drive significant growth for BRIX Holdings and its franchisees."
"Eulerity has enabled BRIX Holdings to bring our national and regional advertising campaigns in-house, streamlining our process and saving time. The platform's real-time analytics and visibility allow us to quickly adjust campaigns for better results, giving us greater control and improved performance. From experience, I've seen the value they bring as a marketing partner for companies looking to optimize their advertising and maximize ROI," said Lauren Lumbley, Vice President of Marketing for BRIX Holdings, LLC.
Eulerity is reshaping the digital advertising landscape by seamlessly integrating AI-driven automation with human expertise. Their robust platform empowers brands to streamline campaign management, effortlessly organizing and executing both paid and organic initiatives across diverse channels like Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more. Beyond paid digital marketing automation, Eulerity offers advanced features such as call recording and tracking, allowing businesses to analyze call volume, assess duration, and listen to recordings for valuable insights. Additionally, Eulerity's AI-powered review management system enables monitoring, analyzing, and responding to local customer feedback across key digital review channels, fostering customer retention and increasing brand sentiment. By optimizing performance, reducing costs, and accelerating growth, Eulerity empowers businesses to achieve their marketing goals with unparalleled efficiency and impact. To learn more, visit https://eulerity.com/.
Media Contact
Mary Hanula, Eulerity, 1 7038610980, [email protected], https://eulerity.com/
SOURCE Eulerity
Share this article