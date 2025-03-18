BRIX Holdings, LLC, Brings National Advertising In-House With Marketing Partner Eulerity

From experience, I've seen the value they bring as a marketing partner for companies looking to optimize their advertising and maximize ROI. Post this

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with BRIX Holdings and empower their corporate team with the tools they need to succeed in running national and regional campaigns," said Daniel Izen, Vice President of Global Sales for Eulerity. "Our platform simplifies complex marketing processes, providing an all-in-one solution that streamlines omni-channel paid advertising, organic social media and review management, and much more. We are confident that this partnership will drive significant growth for BRIX Holdings and its franchisees."

"Eulerity has enabled BRIX Holdings to bring our national and regional advertising campaigns in-house, streamlining our process and saving time. The platform's real-time analytics and visibility allow us to quickly adjust campaigns for better results, giving us greater control and improved performance. From experience, I've seen the value they bring as a marketing partner for companies looking to optimize their advertising and maximize ROI," said Lauren Lumbley, Vice President of Marketing for BRIX Holdings, LLC.

Eulerity is reshaping the digital advertising landscape by seamlessly integrating AI-driven automation with human expertise. Their robust platform empowers brands to streamline campaign management, effortlessly organizing and executing both paid and organic initiatives across diverse channels like Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more. Beyond paid digital marketing automation, Eulerity offers advanced features such as call recording and tracking, allowing businesses to analyze call volume, assess duration, and listen to recordings for valuable insights. Additionally, Eulerity's AI-powered review management system enables monitoring, analyzing, and responding to local customer feedback across key digital review channels, fostering customer retention and increasing brand sentiment. By optimizing performance, reducing costs, and accelerating growth, Eulerity empowers businesses to achieve their marketing goals with unparalleled efficiency and impact. To learn more, visit https://eulerity.com/.

