Brixtel Defense Secures Prestigious Defense Contract for DCIS Ammunition Under DoD IG

GLENDIVE, Mont., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington, D.C. – Brixtel Defense is thrilled to announce its recent contract award to supply the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) with critical 9mm and 5.56mm ammunition to NATO spec and Frangible training rounds under the oversight of the Department of Defense Inspector General (DoD IG). This significant award underscores Brixtel Defense's commitment to providing high-quality, reliable solutions to our nation's defense sectors.
"This contract is a testament to our relentless dedication to supporting the security and operational readiness of our federal agencies," said Andrew Mansoor, CEO of Brixtel Defense. "We are honored to be entrusted with such a critical supply chain role under the DoD IG."
Brixtel Defense is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of excellence and innovation in the defense industry, ensuring that our armed services are equipped with the best resources to fulfill their mission.
About Brixtel Defense: Brixtel Defense is a leading provider in the defense sector, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to quality. Serving the needs of military and federal agencies, Brixtel Defense ensures top-tier performance and reliability across all its products and services.
