Brixtel Defense Secures Prestigious Defense Contract for DCIS Ammunition Under DoD IG

"This contract is a testament to our relentless dedication to supporting the security and operational readiness of our federal agencies," said Andrew Mansoor, CEO of Brixtel Defense. Post this

Brixtel Defense is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of excellence and innovation in the defense industry, ensuring that our armed services are equipped with the best resources to fulfill their mission.

For more information about Brixtel Defense and our projects, please visit www.brixteldefense.com.

About Brixtel Defense: Brixtel Defense is a leading provider in the defense sector, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to quality. Serving the needs of military and federal agencies, Brixtel Defense ensures top-tier performance and reliability across all its products and services.

