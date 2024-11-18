Broad Coalition Unites to Protect Universal Service Funds Amid Growing Threats to Connectivity

A broad coalition of organizations in telecommunications, education, and healthcare is mobilizing to protect the Universal Service Fund (USF), which provides essential connectivity to underserved communities, following a court ruling that threatens its future. The group is calling for a bipartisan solution from Congress to preserve vital services like internet access for schools, telemedicine for rural healthcare, and discounted phone services for low-income households.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A broad coalition of organizations across the telecommunications, education, and healthcare sectors today announced a united effort to ensure the continuation of Universal Service Fund (USF) in response to a recent court decision that jeopardizes the program's future. The USF has provided essential telecommunications access to millions of underserved Americans, helping bridge the digital divide and supporting education, healthcare, and economic development in rural and low-income communities.

The USF, a vital $8 billion bipartisan program established in 1996 to provide telecommunications services to underserved communities, is threatened after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled its current administration unconstitutional. The USF supports crucial services like high-speed internet for schools and libraries, telemedicine for rural hospitals, and affordable communications for low-income households. This decision conflicts with rulings from other circuits, and legal experts expect the case to reach the U.S. Supreme Court. To ensure the continued success of the USF, a bipartisan solution from Congress is urgently needed to preserve connectivity for rural areas, schools, and communities nationwide.

The Keep Our Communities Connected movement, which includes diverse stakeholders, is committed to advocating for affordable and reliable telecommunications access for all. The movement emphasizes the USF's crucial role in fostering economic growth, connecting communities, and ensuring that every American, regardless of location, has access to critical services such as internet and phone connectivity.

The stakes are staggering:

54,367,186 students would lose internet access in schools and libraries, cutting off their ability to learn and access vital educational resources.

16,080 healthcare providers would be disconnected, limiting access to telehealth services, especially for rural and underserved populations.

7,596,720 high-need subscribers would lose discounted phone and internet services, exacerbating the digital divide.

In 2023, $4.26 billion was allocated to connect households in rural areas, ensuring equitable access to basic communication and online services.

A Broad Movement for Connectivity

This broad coalition includes individuals and organizations from across the country, all working together to protect the future of the USF. From rural communities to school districts, nonprofits, businesses, and tech companies, the movement is focused on ensuring that affordable and reliable telecommunications remain accessible to all.

One central resource for those seeking involvement is the Keep Our Communities Connected campaign website. This website serves as a hub for information, advocacy tools, and ways for individuals and organizations to join the effort to protect USF and secure the future of connectivity for communities nationwide.

Call to Action

The coalition is calling for a bipartisan, bicameral solution to protect the USF and prevent the devastating consequences of its loss. To support the effort, they are urging individuals, organizations, and businesses to take action:

Join the Movement: Add your voice to this broad coalition working to protect and ensure the continuation of the Universal Service Fund. Join here!

Write to Congress: Contact your legislators and urge them to support a bipartisan solution to protect USF and safeguard access to essential telecommunications services for all Americans.

By coming together, the movement can drive meaningful change, preserve access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunity, and ensure the future of the Universal Service Fund.

For more information or to join the movement, visit www.keepourcommunitiesconnected.com.

