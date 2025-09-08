Broad Reach Retail Partners Announces Sale of Covington Plaza in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Broad Reach Retail Partners announces the sale of Covington Plaza, a 182,866-square-foot community shopping center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Ziff Real Estate Partners.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC, a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers, today announced the sale of Covington Plaza, a 182,866-square-foot community shopping center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Ziff Real Estate Partners.

Located on West Jefferson Boulevard—the area's busiest retail corridor—Covington Plaza is anchored by The Fresh Market, Office Depot, and Planet Fitness, and features a dynamic mix of national and local tenants.

"Broad Reach has done a tremendous job curating a desirable tenant mix, important to the surrounding neighborhoods. We look forward to taking the asset to the next level with aesthetic and physical improvements, encouraging patrons to linger longer and enjoy all that the center has to offer," said Christian Chamblee, Partner of Ziff Real Estate Partners.

During Broad Reach's ownership over 10 years, the company enhanced the property's merchandising mix, stabilized tenancy, improved overall occupancy to 92%, and demonstrated the firm's commitment to create value for partners, properties, and people through disciplined leasing and meticulous management.

"Our team's focused approach positioned Covington Plaza for long-term success," said Nate Tower, CEO & Founding Partner of Broad Reach Retail Partners. "This transaction highlights our ability to acquire, strengthen, and successfully transition necessity-based shopping centers."

The sale of Covington Plaza underscores Broad Reach's commitment to navigate the future of retail real estate by investing in necessity-based, grocery-anchored shopping centers that serve as vital community hubs.

About Broad Reach Retail Partners

Founded in 2006, Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC is a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers. Since its inception, Broad Reach has owned, leased, or managed 66 centers, representing over 5 million square feet. The company's mission is to create value for its partners, properties, and people by maximizing the full potential of underutilized shopping centers through focused leasing, disciplined buying, and meticulous management. For more information, visit BroadReachRetail.com.

