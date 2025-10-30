Broad Reach Retail Partners Appoints Jennifer DiPietro as Controller to Strengthen Finance Team Amid Ongoing Growth

Broad Reach Retail Partners announces Jennifer DiPietro as Controller to lead their accounting operations and enhance financial infrastructure.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC, a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers, proudly announces the appointment of Jennifer (Jen) DiPietro as Controller. With more than 25 years of finance and accounting experience, primarily in commercial real estate, Jen joins the firm to lead its accounting operations and enhance financial infrastructure as the company continues to grow and reposition its portfolio.

Jen brings significant industry expertise from her 17 years with General Growth Properties (formerly The Rouse Company), where she supported one of the nation's largest and most recognized retail real estate portfolios in a variety of finance roles. She most recently served as Controller at Greenberg Gibbons Commercial, a highly regarded Maryland-based retail developer and operator, where she oversaw all accounting functions for a portfolio of shopping centers. Her diverse career also includes financial leadership roles in the hospitality and manufacturing sectors, giving her a broad perspective across industries.

Broad Reach's Controller role will strengthen its in-house finance team and position the company for long-term success as it continues to acquire new centers and execute on strategic dispositions, such as the recent sale of Covington Plaza in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In her role, Jen will oversee monthly financial reporting, budgeting, audit preparation, and internal controls, while also helping refine investor reporting systems, support redevelopment and construction projects from a finance perspective, and ensure accuracy and transparency across the platform.

"Jen's depth of experience with organizations like General Growth and Greenberg Gibbons makes her an incredible asset to our team," said Nate Tower, CEO & Founding Partner of Broad Reach Retail Partners. "Her leadership will further strengthen our accounting and reporting functions, positioning us to support continued growth and provide the high-level of accuracy and accountability our investors and partners expect."

Ted Kallergis, Chief Financial Officer at Broad Reach, added: "As we continue to expand our portfolio and pursue opportunistic acquisitions, Jen's expertise will be instrumental in scaling our finance operations. She brings a proven track record of building strong systems and processes that will support everything from investor reporting to redevelopment projects, ensuring we deliver on our commitments with precision."

Jen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Management and a Certificate in Accounting from Towson University. Outside of work, she enjoys boating, the beach, traveling, and spending time with her husband, son, and daughter.

About Broad Reach Retail Partners

Founded in 2006, Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC is a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers. Since its inception, Broad Reach has owned, leased, or managed 66 centers, representing over 5 million square feet. The company focuses on acquiring and revitalizing necessity-based shopping centers through disciplined acquisitions, hands-on leasing, and meticulous management. For more information, visit BroadReachRetail.com.

Media Contact

Emily Roberts, Broad Reach Retail Partners, 1 4432254808 1013, [email protected], www.broadreachretail.com

SOURCE Broad Reach Retail Partners