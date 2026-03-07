Broad Reach Retail Partners Appoints Maria Still as Property Accountant

Broad Reach Retail Partners Expands Accounting and Property Management Teams

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broad Reach Retail Partners, a privately held and fully integrated owner and operator of grocery-anchored shopping centers, announced today that Maria Still has joined the firm as a Property Accountant, further strengthening the company's accounting and financial operations as its portfolio continues to grow.

In her role, Still will support property-level accounting across Broad Reach's national portfolio, with responsibilities spanning month-end close, financial reporting, budgeting support, reconciliations, and collaboration with internal teams to ensure accurate, timely financial information.

"Maria brings a strong foundation in full-cycle property accounting and a high level of operational rigor," said Ted Kallergis, Chief Financial Officer of Broad Reach Retail Partners. "As we continue to scale our platform, having experienced professionals who understand the importance of precision, accountability, and teamwork is critical. Maria's background aligns well with the standards we hold across our finance organization."

Still joins Broad Reach with several years of experience in commercial property accounting and financial operations. Most recently, she served as a Staff Accountant at Severn Management Company in Annapolis, Maryland, where she owned the month-end close process for multiple properties, prepared financial statements and variance analyses, managed reconciliations, and supported audit and compliance efforts. Her experience also includes payroll processing, benefits administration, and cross-functional collaboration with executive leadership.

"Maria's experience managing complex accounting processes and supporting both property-level and corporate functions makes her a valuable addition to our team," said Jen DiPietro, Controller at Broad Reach Retail Partners. "She brings strong technical skills, attention to detail, and a clear understanding of how accurate financial reporting supports better decision-making across the organization."

Still holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business, where she graduated cum laude with a concentration in Risk Management and Insurance.

Her addition reflects Broad Reach's continued investment in its in-house platform and commitment to building a finance team capable of supporting disciplined growth, active asset management, and long-term value creation.

In addition to growth on their finance team, Broad Reach Retail Partners has also expanded its Property Management team, appointing Riley Pike as their newest Assistant Property Manager.

About Broad Reach Retail Partners

Founded in 2006, Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC is a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Since its inception, Broad Reach has owned, leased, or managed 66 centers totaling more than 5 million square feet nationwide. The company's mission is to create value for its partners, properties, and people through disciplined acquisition, focused leasing, and hands-on management.

