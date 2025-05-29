Broad Reach Retail Partners Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Controller to Support Continued Growth Initiatives

Broad Reach Retail Partners appoints a Chief Financial Officer and a Controller to join their leadership team, marking a significant step in their continued efforts to strengthen their financial infrastructure and create value through the revitalization of underutilized shopping centers.

MILLERSVILLE, Md., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broad Reach Retail Partners, a privately held and fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers, proudly announces the appointment a new Chief Financial Officer and a Controller. These two finance leadership additions mark a significant step in Broad Reach's continued efforts to strengthen its financial infrastructure and accelerate its mission to create value through the revitalization of underutilized shopping centers.

As Chief Financial Officer, Ted Kallergis brings deep experience in real estate finance and investment management. Prior to joining Broad Reach, he served as a Principal at KreditForce LLC, an independent merchant bank. Before that, he held several leadership roles at Phillips Edison & Company, a leading real estate investment trust specializing in grocery-anchored shopping centers, where he advanced from Senior Corporate Financial Analyst to Vice President of Investment Management, overseeing portfolio strategy and institutional investments. Ted began his career at UBS Investment Bank in the Real Estate, Lodging, and Leisure group and holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ted to the Broad Reach team," said CEO & Founder Nate Tower. "His exceptional background in real estate finance and investment strategy aligns perfectly with our forward-looking vision. As we expand our portfolio and deepen relationships with our partners, Ted's leadership will be pivotal in driving performance, innovation, and value creation."

With a strong track record of strategic leadership in real estate investment and financial management, Kallergis brings deep industry expertise to support Broad Reach's continued growth and mission to maximize the full potential of underutilized shopping centers.

"Broad Reach is at a pivotal point in its growth, and I'm excited to help drive the next phase of its evolution," said Kallergis. "I look forward to bringing a financial perspective that supports smart expansion, strengthens partnerships, and helps the company scale with intention."

Joining Kallergis on the finance team is a new Controller who brings over 15 years of progressive accounting experience in commercial, multifamily, mixed-use, and affordable housing real estate, having consistently delivered accurate financial reporting, successful audits, and meaningful process improvements.

These two additions to the Broad Reach team mark a key milestone as the company continues to scale operations and invest in transformative opportunities across its portfolio.

About Broad Reach Retail Partners

Founded in 2006, Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC is a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers. Since its inception, Broad Reach has owned, leased, or managed 66 centers, representing over 5 million square feet. The company's mission is to create value for its partners, properties, and people by maximizing the full potential of underutilized shopping centers through focused leasing, disciplined buying, and meticulous management. For more information, visit BroadReachRetail.com.

Media Contact

Emily Roberts

Marketing & Communications

Broad Reach Retail Partners

[email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Roberts, Broad Reach Retail Partners, 1 4432254808 1013, [email protected], www.broadreachretail.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Broad Reach Retail Partners