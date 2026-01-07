Broad Reach Retail Partners Expands Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio with Acquisition of Village Square of Delafield in Wisconsin

Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC, a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers, has announced the acquisition of Village Square of Delafield, an 81,639-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center located in Hartland, Wisconsin, within Milwaukee's affluent Lake Country region.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC, a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers, has announced the acquisition of Village Square of Delafield, an 81,639-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center located in Hartland, Wisconsin, within Milwaukee's affluent Lake Country region.

Situated at the southwest corner of Wisconsin State Highways 16 and 83, Village Square of Delafield benefits from exceptional visibility, strong traffic counts exceeding 60,000 vehicles per day, and access to one of the most desirable suburban markets in the Milwaukee metropolitan area. The center is anchored by Pick 'n Save, a Kroger-owned grocery store that serves as the only national traditional grocer within a five-mile radius and generates strong sales exceeding $500 per square foot.

Village Square of Delafield is currently 91% occupied and features a complementary mix of national, regional, and local tenants including Sola Salons, Papa John's, Great Clips, Inclusion Coffee Company, Cloud 9 Dental, Asian Kitchen, and Choice Dry Cleaners. The center serves as a daily-needs destination for the surrounding communities of Hartland, Delafield, Oconomowoc, and Nashotah.

"Village Square of Delafield exemplifies the type of necessity-based, grocery-anchored center that aligns perfectly with our investment strategy," said Nate Tower, CEO and Founding Partner of Broad Reach Retail Partners. "The center benefits from a dominant grocer, outstanding demographics, and a location that serves as a true community hub. We look forward to building upon the strong foundation already in place."

The property also offers future upside through leasing and development opportunities, including three vacant shop spaces totaling approximately 7,300 square feet and several adjacent land parcels that may be developed or ground-leased over time. Broad Reach plans to leverage its hands-on leasing and asset management platform to further enhance the tenant mix and long-term performance of the center.

"Broad Reach Retail Partners was a professional, decisive, and collaborative buyer throughout the transaction," said [Broker Name], [Title] with [Brokerage Firm]. "Their fully in-house platform enabled a disciplined and responsive due diligence process, clear communication at every stage, and a smooth, timely closing. It was a seamless experience working with their team from start to finish."

The acquisition of Village Square of Delafield further expands Broad Reach Retail Partners' Midwest presence, reinforcing the firm's focus on acquiring and operating necessity-based shopping centers in high-quality markets across the United States.

About Broad Reach Retail Partners

Founded in 2006, Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC is a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers. Since its inception, Broad Reach has owned, leased, or managed 66 centers, representing over 5 million square feet. The company's mission is to create value for its partners, properties, and people by maximizing the full potential of underutilized shopping centers through focused leasing, disciplined buying, and meticulous management. For more information, visit BroadReachRetail.com.

