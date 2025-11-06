Broad Reach Retail Partners Expands Leasing and Finance Teams with Two Key Hires

Broach Reach Retail Partners make strategic hires to enhance their leasing and accounting departments as the company continues its growth across the national retail real estate landscape.

MILLERSVILLE, Maryland, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC, a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of grocery-anchored shopping centers, announced the addition of Jessica Hansen as Senior Leasing Representative and Hilari Klingman as Senior Property Accountant. These strategic hires enhance Broad Reach's leasing and accounting capabilities as the company continues its growth across the national retail real estate landscape.

Jessica Hansen joins Broad Reach Retail Partners with more than 20 years of experience in retail leasing and asset support across grocery-anchored, lifestyle, and neighborhood shopping centers. Most recently, she served as Director of Leasing for Brand Street Properties, where she led leasing efforts for retail and mixed-use assets throughout multiple markets.

Prior to that, Hansen held senior leasing and administration roles with AmCap Incorporated, SABRE, AVR Realty Company, and Regency Centers, where she supported leasing operations and deal execution for grocery-anchored centers across Florida and the Southeast. Her career has encompassed every stage of the leasing process—from lead generation and market analysis to lease negotiations and renewals—building deep relationships with both national and local tenants.

At Broad Reach, Hansen will oversee leasing initiatives for a selection of the company's shopping centers, focusing on tenant prospecting, deal execution, and merchandising strategies designed to maximize occupancy and strengthen the tenant mix.

Jessica's extensive experience working with national, regional and local tenants brings tremendous value to our team," said Gary Block, Vice President of Leasing at Broad Reach Retail Partners. "Her market insight and understanding of shopping center leasing will help us continue to position our centers as the retail destination of choice within their communities."

Hilari Klingman joins Broad Reach as Senior Property Accountant, overseeing financial reporting, annual budgeting, and audit preparation for the company's growing portfolio of shopping centers.

Klingman brings strong commercial real estate accounting experience from Greenberg Gibbons Commercial, a Maryland-based developer and operator of mixed-use and retail properties. There, she managed portfolio-level financial operations and ensured the accuracy of monthly reporting, reconciliations, and partner distributions. Her process-driven approach and attention to detail make her a key addition to Broad Reach's finance and investor reporting functions.

In her new role, Klingman will collaborate closely with Broad Reach's acquisitions, finance, and property management teams to enhance financial transparency and operational efficiency as the company continues to expand its holdings.

"Hilari's background with complex retail portfolios and her disciplined accounting expertise strengthen our finance team at a critical time of growth," said Ted Kallergis, Chief Financial Officer at Broad Reach Retail Partners. "Her addition supports our ongoing efforts to refine systems, improve reporting, and position our company for long-term scalability."

The addition of Hansen and Klingman highlights Broad Reach's commitment to disciplined growth and operational excellence. Following several recent transactions and portfolio expansions, the company continues to invest in building a strong, experienced team to support its mission of creating value across its shopping center portfolio.

About Broad Reach Retail Partners

Founded in 2006, Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC is a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers. Since its inception, Broad Reach has owned, leased, or managed more than 65 centers totaling over 5 million square feet. The company's mission is to create value for its properties, partners, and the communities it serves through strategic acquisitions, focused leasing, and proactive management.

