Broad Reach Retail Partners Expands Midwest Portfolio with Acquisition of East Park Plaza in Lincoln, Nebraska

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC, a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers, has announced the acquisition of East Park Plaza, a 214,029-square-foot grocery-anchored community shopping center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Located along O Street, one of Lincoln's most established and heavily traveled retail corridors, East Park Plaza is anchored by Russ's Market, a flagship, high-performing local grocer that has operated at the property for nearly 50 years. The center also features a diverse mix of regional and national tenants including Firehouse Subs, Famous Footwear, Edible Arrangements, Dollar Tree, CHI Health, Athletico, NextCare Urgent Care, Firestone, and more, creating a strong necessity-based retail destination serving the city's growing east side.

The property currently includes several leasing opportunities that Broad Reach will actively market, including junior anchor and in-line retail spaces ranging from 4,000 to 32,000 square feet. These vacancies provide future tenants with an opportunity to join an established retail center with strong foot traffic, excellent visibility, and access to more than 35,000 vehicles per day. Broad Reach plans to leverage its hands-on leasing strategy and deep retailer relationships to enhance the tenant mix and drive long-term value.

"East Park Plaza represents exactly the type of asset Broad Reach seeks—grocery-anchored centers with a proven retail foundation, long-term community ties, and meaningful opportunities for leasing and operational improvement," said Nate Tower, CEO and Founding Partner of Broad Reach Retail Partners. "We're excited to bring our leasing and management expertise to Lincoln and continue expanding our footprint across the Midwest."

With over 300,000 residents and a strong employment base anchored by government, education, and healthcare sectors, Lincoln continues to experience consistent population and income growth. The property's infill location, surrounded by established neighborhoods and major employers, positions it as a prime retail destination for both everyday needs and discretionary shopping.

"This acquisition reinforces our commitment to identifying necessity-based centers with strong fundamentals and room for growth," said Jim Whelan, Vice President of Acquisitions. "East Park Plaza offers immediate income stability through its anchor tenancy and exciting upside potential through strategic leasing and long-term repositioning. We look forward to creating value for both our investors and tenants."

The acquisition of East Park Plaza adds another high-performing, grocery-anchored property to Broad Reach Retail Partners' growing national portfolio, as the company continues to expand across the Midwest, Southeast, and East Coast.

About Broad Reach Retail Partners

Founded in 2006, Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC is a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers. Since its inception, Broad Reach has owned, leased, or managed 66 centers, representing over 5 million square feet. The company's mission is to create value for its partners, properties, and people by maximizing the full potential of underutilized shopping centers through focused leasing, disciplined buying, and meticulous management. For more information, visit BroadReachRetail.com.

