Broad Reach Retail Partners Expands Team, Hiring J.P. Ward III as Acquisitions Associate

Broad Reach Retail Partners is pleased to announce that J.P. Ward III has joined the company as Acquisitions Associate.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broad Reach Retail Partners is pleased to announce that J.P. Ward III has joined the company as Acquisitions Associate. Ward joins the firm's acquisitions team, bringing a capital markets background and a genuine passion for real estate investment as Broad Reach continues to expand its portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers nationwide.

Prior to joining Broad Reach, Ward worked at CBRE Capital Markets on the Debt & Structured Finance team in Dallas, Texas, where he arranged senior financing for institutional sponsors across multifamily, industrial, and retail properties.

"J.P. brings a strong capital markets foundation and the same discipline we look for in every member of our team," said Nate Tower, Founding Partner and CEO of Broad Reach Retail Partners. "His experience structuring institutional financing will be a real asset as we continue to grow our acquisitions pipeline. We're excited to have J.P. on the crew."

A Baltimore native and former lacrosse player at the University of Delaware, Ward approaches each deal with the same discipline and attention to detail he developed on the field. Outside of the office, he enjoys golf, staying active on the lacrosse field, and spending time at the beach whenever he gets the chance.

For more information on Broad Reach Retail Partners and its portfolio of retail properties, please visit BroadReachRetail.com.

About Broad Reach Retail Partners

Founded in 2006, Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC is a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers. Since its inception, Broad Reach has owned, leased, or managed 66 centers, representing over 5 million square feet. The company's mission is to create value for its partners, properties, and people by maximizing the full potential of underutilized shopping centers through focused leasing, disciplined buying, and meticulous management. For more information, visit BroadReachRetail.com.

Media Contact

Emily Roberts, Broad Reach Retail Partners, 1 4432254808, [email protected], Broad Reach Retail Partners

SOURCE Broad Reach Retail Partners