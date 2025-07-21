Broad Reach Retail Partners Expands Team to Fuel Continued Growth

Broad Reach is adding key positions across property management, leasing, and finance.

MILLERSVILLE, Md., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broad Reach Retail Partners, a leading owner and operator of value-add, grocery-anchored shopping centers, is proud to announce several exciting career opportunities as the company continues its strong trajectory of growth and expansion. With a robust pipeline of acquisitions, ongoing redevelopment projects, and a thriving national portfolio, Broad Reach is adding key positions across property management, leasing, and finance to support its expanding operations.

"Broad Reach is in growth mode," said Mike Castellitto, COO of Broad Reach Retail Partners. "We've built a high-performing team, and as we continue to add new properties and projects, we're looking for talented professionals who are eager to make an impact and grow with us."

Open positions include:

Assistant Property Manager – supporting daily operations and maintaining high-quality service standards across Broad Reach's expanding portfolio of retail shopping centers. This role offers hands-on experience managing commercial properties, supervising maintenance, coordinating vendor services, and fostering tenant relationships.

Senior Leasing Representative – a pivotal revenue-driving role responsible for leasing and redeveloping shopping centers nationwide. Ideal candidates are deal makers who thrive on building relationships, negotiating creative transactions, and unlocking value in grocery-anchored retail assets.

Controller – a senior finance role overseeing corporate and property-level accounting, financial reporting, and supporting the continued financial health of Broad Reach's growing real estate portfolio. The Controller will play a key role in supporting acquisitions, capital projects, and operational performance.

"We are investing in top-tier talent to match our momentum in the marketplace," said Nate Tower, Founder and CEO. "Broad Reach offers a collaborative and entrepreneurial culture where team members are empowered to take ownership, make decisions, and help drive meaningful results for our partners, properties, and people."

Broad Reach offers competitive compensation, attractive benefits including unlimited vacation after one year of service, remote work flexibility, and engaging team-building activities throughout the year.

For full job descriptions and to apply, visit BroadReachRetail.com/careers.

About Broad Reach Retail Partners

Founded in 2006, Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC is a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers. Since its inception, Broad Reach has owned, leased, or managed 66 centers, representing over 5 million square feet. The company's mission is to create value for its partners, properties, and people by maximizing the full potential of underutilized shopping centers through focused leasing, disciplined buying, and meticulous management. For more information, visit BroadReachRetail.com.

