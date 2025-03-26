Broad Reach Retail Partners Leads Redevelopment Efforts at Eagle Village and Celebrates Transformation of Henderson Pointe

Redevelopment of two shopping centers owned by Broad Reach Retail Partners

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broad Reach Retail Partners is proud to announce the ongoing redevelopment of Eagle Village Shopping Center following a fire that impacted a portion of the property. This revitalization effort reflects the company's commitment to strengthening retail destinations that serve as vital community hubs and gathering destinations.

Eagle Village is a high-traffic, grocery-anchored shopping center that has been a retail cornerstone of the Fredericksburg area. Situated across from the University of Mary Washington and adjacent to Mary Washington Hospital, the center plays a critical role in serving students, medical professionals, and local residents. While the fire posed challenges, Broad Reach Retail Partners remained dedicated to not only restoring but enhancing the property to better serve the community.

"Our approach to redevelopment goes beyond rebuilding," said Mike Castellitto, COO & Partner at Broad Reach Retail Partners. "At Eagle Village, we are focused on revitalizing the affected area to create an even stronger shopping experience for tenants and visitors alike."

While redevelopment efforts at Eagle Village are still underway, Broad Reach Retail Partners has already demonstrated its expertise in property transformation through the successful redevelopment of another retail center named Henderson Pointe in Henderson, North Carolina. This 188,647-square-foot shopping center has been fully reenvisioned and remerchandised. Anchored originally by top national retailers, including Food Lion, , and Harbor Freight Tools, the newly redeveloped center now includes national powerhouse retailers Five Below, Ross Dress For Less, Burlington Coat Factory and Mattress Warehouse. Located within the high-traffic Dabney Drive retail corridor, Henderson Pointe has become a thriving retail destination, with easy access to major highways and a strong mix of national and local tenants.

"The transformation of Henderson Pointe showcases our ability to reposition and strengthen retail centers to better serve their communities," said Castellitto. "We are bringing the same dedication and strategic vision to Eagle Village, ensuring it remains a premier shopping destination for years to come."

Leasing opportunities are available at both Eagle Village and Henderson Pointe. Broad Reach Retail Partners is committed to fostering dynamic retail environments that drive tenant success and enhance the customer shopping experience.

For leasing inquiries or more information about Broad Reach Retail Partners' redevelopment initiatives, please visit their website at BroadReachRetail.com or email [email protected].

About Broad Reach Retail Partners

Founded in 2006, Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC is a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers. Since its inception, Broad Reach has owned, leased, or managed 66 centers, representing over 5 million square feet. The company's mission is to create value for its partners, properties, and people by maximizing the full potential of underutilized shopping centers through focused leasing, disciplined buying, and meticulous management. For more information, visit BroadReachRetail.com.

Media Contact

Emily Roberts

Marketing & Communications

Broad Reach Retail Partners

[email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Roberts, Broad Reach Retail Partners, 1 4432254808 1013, [email protected], www.broadreachretail.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Broad Reach Retail Partners