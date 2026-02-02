Broad Reach Retail Partners Marks 20 Years of Navigating Retail Real Estate Through Every Market Cycle

Broad Reach Retail Partners celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of disciplined growth, operational resilience, and value creation across some of the most dynamic and challenging periods in modern retail real estate history.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broad Reach Retail Partners, a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of grocery-anchored shopping centers, is marking its 20th anniversary this quarter, celebrating two decades of disciplined growth, operational resilience, and value creation across some of the most dynamic and challenging periods in modern retail real estate history.

Founded on January 6, 2006, Broad Reach has navigated multiple industry disruptions—from the 2008 financial crisis and housing market collapse to the rapid rise of e-commerce and e-grocery, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent era of elevated interest rates—while remaining focused on necessity-based retail and community-serving assets.

"Reaching 20 years is not about any single moment or transaction—it's about consistency, discipline, and having the right people in place through every cycle," said Nate Tower, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Broad Reach Retail Partners. "We built Broad Reach to be durable. By staying focused on grocery-anchored retail, operating everything in-house, and treating tenants, partners, and communities as long-term relationships, we've been able to adapt and grow regardless of market conditions."

A Fully Integrated Platform Built to Create Value

Broad Reach Retail Partners operates across all facets of retail real estate, with in-house expertise spanning acquisitions, capital markets, leasing, property management, marketing, development and redevelopment, finance, and investor relations. This fully integrated structure allows the firm to remain nimble, efficient, and aligned—without outsourcing critical functions to third parties.

By maintaining control over every stage of the asset lifecycle, Broad Reach delivers streamlined execution, faster decision-making, and a cohesive strategy across its portfolio. For partners, tenants, and investors, this translates into transparency, accountability, and performance driven by teams working in tandem toward a shared objective.

At the core of the platform is Broad Reach's commitment to its guiding waypoints—principles that emphasize urgency, improvement, integrity, belief, and decision-making—ensuring that each action supports the firm's mission of creating value for partners, people, and properties.

"Everything we do is designed to serve our partners and our properties better," said Mike Castellitto, Partner and Chief Operating Officer. "Because our teams work together under one roof, we can move quickly, solve problems collaboratively, and execute plans with precision. That alignment is a meaningful advantage in today's market."

Acquisitions

Broad Reach enters 2026 with strong momentum following the successful Q4 acquisitions of East Park Plaza in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Village Square of Delafield in Wisconsin. Both grocery-anchored centers align squarely with the firm's buying criteria, offering strong anchors, durable trade areas, and clear opportunities for leasing and operational upside.

Building on this foundation, the acquisitions team remains actively engaged in evaluating additional investment opportunities nationwide that meet Broad Reach's disciplined, value-add strategy.

Capital Markets

Broad Reach continues to maintain long-standing relationships with a diverse investor base drawn to the firm's consistent approach, operational focus, and track record of stabilizing and enhancing necessity-based retail assets.

With 68 shopping centers owned or managed and more than 6 million square feet across the portfolio, Broad Reach remains open to conversations with prospective partners interested in participating in future investments. Interested parties are encouraged to connect with the Broad Reach capital markets team to learn more about upcoming opportunities.

Development & Redevelopment

Broad Reach remains active across a pipeline of redevelopment initiatives aimed at strengthening existing assets and enhancing their role as community-serving destinations. Ongoing efforts at Hartford Terrace in Haines City, Florida and Eagle Village in Fredericksburg, Virginia continue, with the team focused on revitalization strategies that support tenant success and long-term performance.

Leasing Updates

Recent leasing activity across the Broad Reach portfolio underscores continued demand for well-located, grocery-anchored retail.

New tenants signed recently include:

- Bloom Nails – Shelby Corners

- Medi Weightloss – Heritage Square

- Chunky Cup – Eagle Village

- Valle Cantina – Penn Crossing

- Ulta Beauty – Woodland Heights

- Goodwill – Eagle Village

Recent renewals and extensions include:

- Warrior Pizza – Penn Crossing

- Bank of America (ATM) – Henderson Pointe

- Metro PCS – Green Ridge Plaza

- Media Reload – Shelby Corners

- Clothing Rescue – Woodland Heights

- White House Black Market – Heritage Square

- Valmax – Penn Crossing

- Applebee's – Carlisle Commons

- Orangetheory Fitness – Heritage Square

- Ring Ring Wireless – Baker Square

- US Nails – Green Ridge Plaza

This leasing momentum reflects Broad Reach's hands-on, relationship-driven approach and is expected to carry into 2026 and beyond.

Leasing Availability

Broad Reach currently offers leasing opportunities across multiple grocery-anchored centers nationwide, with spaces ranging from small shop suites to junior anchor and outparcel opportunities. Availability spans key Midwest, East Coast, and Southeast markets.

For a complete and up-to-date list of available spaces, interested tenants and brokers are encouraged to contact Broad Reach's in-house leasing team or visit BroadReachRetail.com.

Human Resources

As Broad Reach enters its next phase of growth, the firm has recently hired a new Property Account and is actively hiring for a Property Manager.

Both positions support the company's expanding portfolio and reflect Broad Reach's commitment to investing in top-tier talent. Team members benefit from a collaborative culture, competitive benefits, and opportunities to grow within a fully integrated real estate platform.

Looking Ahead

After 20 years of navigating the evolving retail real estate landscape, Broad Reach Retail Partners remains focused on the future—continuing to invest in people, strengthen communities, and unlock value in necessity-based shopping centers across the country.

"Retail will always evolve, but the fundamentals of serving communities well never change," Tower added. "Our next chapter is about building on what works, staying disciplined, and continuing to do the right thing for our partners, our people, and our properties."

About Broad Reach Retail Partners

Founded in 2006, Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC is a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Since its inception, Broad Reach has owned, leased, or managed 66 centers totaling more than 5 million square feet nationwide. The company's mission is to create value for its partners, properties, and people through disciplined acquisition, focused leasing, and hands-on management.

