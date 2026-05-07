Broad Reach Retail Partners Reports Active 2026 Year-to-Date Across Leasing, Tenant Openings, and Portfolio Initiatives

A look at year-to-date progress across leasing, property management, development, and team growth as Broad Reach Retail Partners marks 20 years of creating value for partners, properties, and people.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broad Reach Retail Partners has had a productive 2026 year-to-date, executing on new leases, lease renewals, tenant openings, redevelopment progress, and team expansion across its portfolio of 18 owned and managed grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling nearly 2.5 million square feet. The activity reflects continued execution of the company's disciplined value-enhancement strategy across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Southeast as Broad Reach continues its 20th year in business.

Leasing: New Tenants, Lease Renewals, and Continued Availability

Leasing Highlights

Broad Reach has finalized two notable leases that will shape merchandising in the months ahead. At Wilmington Plaza in Wilmington, Ohio, TJ Maxx is scheduled to open by the end of May 2026, introducing one of the country's most recognized off-price retailers to the Kroger-anchored center. At Green Ridge Plaza in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Broad Reach signed a lease with La Pino'z Pizza, an internationally recognized pizza brand currently expanding into the U.S. market. With only a small handful of U.S. locations open to date, the lease at Green Ridge Plaza represents a meaningful win in bringing the concept to a new community.

Broad Reach continues to offer a broad range of leasing opportunities across its portfolio, including pad sites, in-line shop space, junior anchor positioning, and big-box availability. The company's leasing strategy is grounded in a long-term track record of taking centers from an average of 77% occupancy at acquisition to 94% at stabilization, supported by a 92% tenant retention rate.

New Leases Signed

Broad Reach has welcomed the following new tenants to its centers:

Eternal K9 at Heritage Square in South Bend, Indiana

La Pino'z Pizza at Green Ridge Plaza in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Elite Gym at Hunt River Commons in North Kingstown, Rhode Island

A&M Rehab at Baker Square in Omaha, Nebraska

Holy Crab at Sheridan Village in Peoria, Illinois

Beignet & Brew at Eagle Village in Fredericksburg, Virginia

Seasons Foot Massage at 1629 York Road in Timonium, Maryland

Lease Renewals

The following established tenants extended their leases with Broad Reach, reinforcing tenant retention and a continued community presence:

Circle K at Avent Ferry in Raleigh, North Carolina

Dick's Sporting Goods at Green Ridge Plaza in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Artisans Salon at Penn Crossing in Jeannette, Pennsylvania

T-Mobile at Hunt River Commons in North Kingstown, Rhode Island

LP Fitness at East Park Plaza in Lincoln, Nebraska

Global Fine Art at Heritage Square in South Bend, Indiana

The Toy Box at Shelby Corners in Utica, Michigan

Royal Paws at Shelby Corners in Utica, Michigan

Walgreens at Warsaw Village in Warsaw, Virginia

Paradise Banquet at Shelby Corners in Utica, Michigan

"Our latest activity reflects exactly the kind of momentum we want to see across every center — established tenants choosing to grow with us, and new operators stepping in to fill the right voids in each market," said Gary Block, Vice President of Leasing at Broad Reach Retail Partners. "Bringing TJ Maxx to Wilmington Plaza and welcoming a brand like La Pino'z Pizza to Green Ridge Plaza are exactly the kinds of additions that elevate the merchandising mix for the communities we serve."

Acquisitions and Dispositions

Broad Reach has placed Henderson Pointe, the Food Lion-anchored shopping center in Henderson, North Carolina, under contract for sale. Once finalized, the disposition will mark the conclusion of a successful value-enhancement cycle at the property.

On the buy side, Broad Reach is actively seeking new acquisitions that meet its established criteria: grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers with strong grocery sales, identifiable value-add opportunities, and the potential to support a 3–5 year hold strategy. The company typically targets transaction sizes between $5 million and $50 million. Owners and brokers with potential opportunities are encouraged to contact the Broad Reach acquisitions team via broadreachretail.com.

Property Management: Tenant Store Openings

Building on year-to-date leasing activity, the Broad Reach property management team has welcomed and is preparing to welcome several new tenants opening across the portfolio:

Eternal K9 at Heritage Square in South Bend, Indiana

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) at Green Ridge Plaza in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Flavor Foods at Eagle Village in Fredericksburg, Virginia

H&R Block in a new space at Suite 9 of Woodland Heights in Streamwood, Illinois

Hibbett Sports at Henderson Pointe in Henderson, North Carolina

US Sushi at Woodland Heights in Streamwood, Illinois

Savory at Village Square of Delafield in Hartland, Wisconsin

Chunky Cup at Eagle Village in Fredericksburg, Virginia

"Every new tenant opening is a coordinated effort across our leasing, construction, and property management teams to deliver a turnkey experience for retailers and an enhanced shopping environment for the communities we serve," said Mike Castellitto, Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Broad Reach Retail Partners. "The openings we have delivered and the ones still on deck this year — from Hibbett Sports at Henderson Pointe to Savory at Village Square of Delafield — illustrate the depth and diversity of merchandising we are bringing to each center, and the operational discipline that has sustained Broad Reach across 20 years of growth."

Development: Hartford Terrace Progress and Industry Engagement

At Hartford Terrace, Broad Reach's multi-tenant retail development in Davenport, Florida, a new traffic light is currently under construction, opening soon, to support direct vehicle access to the property. Hartford Terrace leasing activity is very active, with pad sites available for ground lease or build-to-suit. The development team is fielding offers from multiple QSRs, full-service restaurants, retail users, medical users, and convenience stores.

Earlier this year, members of the Broad Reach team attended Retail Live! Southeast, connecting with retailers, developers, and brokers across the region to advance leasing conversations and share the latest opportunities in the Broad Reach portfolio.

Company Updates

ICSC Las Vegas: Visit Broad Reach at Booth 707U Lower South

The Broad Reach team will be attending ICSC Las Vegas this May, with representation across leasing, acquisitions, property management, development, and corporate operations. The team will be located at Booth 707U, Lower South. ICSC Las Vegas remains one of the most significant gathering points for the retail real estate industry, and Broad Reach welcomes the opportunity to discuss leasing, partnership, and acquisition opportunities on-site.

20 Years of Broad Reach

Broad Reach Retail Partners is currently in its 20th year in business. Founded in 2006 with a single shopping center, Broad Reach has grown into a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator now managing 18 grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling nearly 2.5 million square feet. Across the company's history, Broad Reach has owned, leased, or managed 68 centers.

Human Resources: Team Expansion and Open Roles

Broad Reach has welcomed two new team members year-to-date to support continued portfolio growth:

Riley Pike has joined the Property Management team as Assistant Property Manager.

Maria Still has joined the Accounting team as Property Accountant.

The company is also actively hiring for a Director of Acquisitions to help lead transaction sourcing and execution as the portfolio continues to grow. Interested candidates can learn more and apply via broadreachretail.com.

About Broad Reach Retail Partners

Broad Reach Retail Partners is a full-service real estate investment and management firm specializing in repositioning and enhancing neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 2006, Broad Reach Retail Partners, LLC is a privately held, fully integrated owner and operator of shopping centers. Since its inception, Broad Reach has owned, leased, or managed 68 centers. The company's mission is to create value for its partners, properties, and people by maximizing the full potential of underutilized shopping centers through focused leasing, disciplined buying, and meticulous management. With a proven track record of transforming underperforming assets into thriving retail destinations, Broad Reach is committed to delivering value to investors, tenants, and communities alike. For more information, visit BroadReachRetail.com.

Media Contact

Emily Roberts, Broad Reach Retail Partners, 1 4432254808, [email protected], www.broadreachretail.com

SOURCE Broad Reach Retail Partners