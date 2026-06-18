Broad Reach Retail Partners Sells Henderson Pointe in North Carolina Following Successful Redevelopment and Repositioning

Broad Reach Retail Partners Sells Henderson Pointe to Four Front Realty Partners

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broad Reach Retail Partners is pleased to announce the successful sale of Henderson Pointe, a 164,335-square-foot shopping center located at 1209-1263 Dabney Drive in Henderson, North Carolina, to Four Front Realty Partners. This marks Broad Reach's first disposition of 2026 and represents the culmination of a comprehensive redevelopment and remerchandising strategy that transformed the center into a fully leased, nationally anchored retail destination.

Broad Reach originally acquired Henderson Pointe in April 2021 and immediately set to work repositioning the asset. Through a targeted leasing and redevelopment strategy, the company replaced underperforming tenancy with nationally recognized retailers, elevating the center's profile and driving occupancy from 72% at acquisition to 100% at the time of sale on June 1, 2026—a 39% increase.

Today, Henderson Pointe is anchored by Food Lion and complemented by a strong lineup of national junior anchors, including Burlington, Ross Dress for Less, Five Below, and Harbor Freight Tools. Located within the high-traffic Dabney Drive retail corridor—Henderson's primary commercial spine—the center benefits from 19,000+ vehicles per day and direct access to I-85, US-1, and US-158, positioning it as the dominant retail destination in the market.

"Henderson Pointe is a strong example of what Broad Reach does best," said Nate Tower, Founding Partner and CEO of Broad Reach Retail Partners. "We acquired a center with significant upside, executed a disciplined redevelopment strategy, and delivered a fully leased, nationally anchored asset that serves its community—and generates real returns for our investors. We are proud of this outcome and the transformation this property has undergone."

The property serves a regional customer base with approximately 25,979 people within a five-mile radius and an average household income of $60,340. Within three miles, the population reaches 18,085, supported by area employment drivers including government offices, agricultural operations, and distribution centers.

"This sale reflects the depth and consistency of our value-creation playbook," said Mike Castellitto, Partner and COO of Broad Reach Retail Partners. "We identified Henderson Pointe as an asset with unrealized potential, invested in the right tenancy, and repositioned it as a thriving retail hub. We are pleased to deliver this result for our investors and look forward to continued momentum across our portfolio in 2026."

Alex Quarrier and Morgan Hall of Berkeley Capital Advisors represented Broad Reach Retail Partners in the transaction.

For more information on Broad Reach Retail Partners and their portfolio of retail properties, please visit BroadReachRetail.com.

Media Contact

Emily Roberts, Broad Reach Retail Partners, 1 4432254808, [email protected], Broad Reach Retail Partners

SOURCE Broad Reach Retail Partners