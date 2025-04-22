Broadband Strategist Angie Edge Joins Mytra Consulting as New Advisor

Angie Edge, a seasoned consultant in broadband strategy, utility operations, and financial planning, has joined Mytra Consulting as a Business Consultant. With over 20 years of experience supporting rural infrastructure and cooperative development, she brings deep industry insight and a passion for community impact to the Mytra team.

ANDERSON, Ind., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting is excited to announce that Angie (Duck) Edge, MBA, MIP, CFPC, has joined the firm as a Business Consultant. With over two decades of experience in utility operations, broadband strategy, and financial management, Angie brings unmatched insight and energy to the Mytra team. Angie has built a distinguished career supporting broadband and infrastructure development for rural communities across the United States. She previously served as Vice President of Finance and Administration at Pulse Broadband, where she oversaw internal finance, planning, and forecasting for fiber optic projects nationwide. Before that, she spent over eight years at Midwest Energy & Communications, serving in executive roles that included Controller and Manager of Process Innovation, helping to modernize utility operations and expand broadband access throughout the Midwest.

Earlier in her career, Angie contributed to enterprise software and systems support in the ABS Department at NISC, working closely with cooperatives to implement innovative technology solutions. "Angie has walked the walk—managing the complexity of broadband projects from planning through execution," said John Greene, CEO of Mytra Consulting. "Her experience at the intersection of utilities, finance, and community development makes her an incredible asset to our clients and to the mission we serve."

Bill Bell, Chief Operating Officer at Mytra Consulting, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Angie to the team. Her practical experience and leadership in the cooperative and broadband space will play a key role as we continue to deliver transformative solutions for our partners." Heather Lermont-Pape, Director of Consulting Services, echoed the enthusiasm: "Angie has a heart for community impact and a head for solving tough operational challenges. Her knowledge of rural broadband, utility systems, and financial planning is exactly what our clients need."

Angie shared her excitement about the new role: "Joining Mytra Consulting gives me the opportunity to make a deeper impact alongside a team that truly shares my values. I've always believed that rural communities deserve equitable access to connectivity and opportunity—and I'm proud to be part of the work Mytra is doing to make that a reality."

