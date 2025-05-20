Broadcast Management Group Builds the First Broadcast Cloud Network Operations Center

"As our company enters its 20th year of business, I am incredibly excited to develop the first cloud Network Operations Center. This creation continues our commitment to provide the highest quality production services," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group. Post this

In March 2021, BMG designed and built the first Cloud Broadcast Center and a fleet of REMI mobile units. As the company continues to perfect its model and lead in centralized technology and decentralized production teams, it has experienced rapid adoption to its business model by the market. "Many broadcast equipment manufacturers are moving to a SaaS business model, making owning and operating production facilities far more complicated for most users of production services. Leveraging a Cloud Network Operations Center where you can scale with demand makes more sense for a growing number of clients," said Dave Weiler, SVP of Consulting and Packaging.

In August 2024, BMG began renovating a new building in Washington, D.C. The facility includes administrative offices, an insert studio, technical facilities space, event production equipment storage, systems integration build space, and mobile unit parking. We have started installing technology for its data center, master control, media asset management, transmissions, insert studio, post-production, video shading, and video and audio control rooms. It expects this phase to be completed by the end of July. The facility supports 1080P HDR and 5.1 surround audio; however, as demand warrants, its infrastructure has been designed to transition to a complete 4K facility. This facility is connected to BMG Spoke facilities in New York City and Las Vegas, enabling local talent booking for audio mixing, replay, playback, directing, producing, graphics, and prompting. In addition, the NOC is connected to client facilities around the country. The company began live broadcasting from the NOC in April 2025.

"We are happy to announce that we have made several major technical decisions," said Sean Wybourn, Chief Technology Officer, Broadcast Management Group. "Evertz EQX router will be the heart of our system. It is a 1100X1100 frame, and we can populate cards for SDI, 2110, and 4 K. Our Multiviewer will be integrated into the Evertz Router with the initial capability of 32 different multiviews. We also chose fully loaded Grass Valley K-Frame switchers to run two primary control rooms, each equipped with Kayenne panels, as well as Grass Valley LDX 135 Native IP cameras, which offer high sensitivity for flexible, high-quality production in any environment. These new units will join our existing Grass Valley camera fleet, helping us further leverage our remote workflow from mobile trucks to the NOC. One additional control room will have the Ross Acuity 4 ME switcher, and a 4th control room switcher is TBD. Wybourn continued, "For master control and media asset management, we have chosen the Grass Valley AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform), a virtualized, open media production platform that enables seamless, scalable, and high-performance workflows across live production, content management, automation, and distribution. We are big believers in what Grass Valley has accomplished in its development of AMPP, which aligns well with our business model. We have chosen Zero Density for Virtual set production. BMG will offer our clients any transmission path they need, from uplink/downlink to LiveU, TVU, Haivision, NDI, LTN, Harmonic, Zixi, and SRT. For the connection between our mobile units and our Network Operations Center, we have decided on LiveU LU 810 and 4,000's configured for 1080P HDR and super low latency.

"As our company enters its 20th year of business, I am incredibly excited to develop the first cloud Network Operations Center. This creation continues our commitment to provide the highest quality production services," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group. "Our cloud infrastructure enables our clients to lower their capital expenditures, scale up and down as business demands, accelerate speed to market, lower carbon footprint, tap into the best creative and technical talent regardless of location, and lower production costs while enhancing quality." Ideal clients to leverage our technical and staffing infrastructure include broadcast networks, OTT Networks, fast channels, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies.

"In our next phase, we will build two large broadcast studios with green rooms, make-up rooms, and newsrooms for producing teams," said Steven Cotliar, Vice President of Global Partnerships. "These studio facilities will be the largest independent broadcast studios in the Mid-Atlantic area, ideally designed for daily and weekly live and live-to-tape broadcasts."

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service global broadcast media company that provides a wide range of managed services to networks, film studios, agencies, and corporations. The company also produces large-scale news, sports, music, entertainment, and event live production services. BMG operates a proprietary cloud Network Operations Center (BMG Cloud Control™) leveraged by its managed services clients and live event productions. BMG offers broadcast and event technology, including mobile units, staging, lighting, and sound equipment from its East Coast and West Coast hubs. The company has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, New York City, and Washington, D.C. In 2024, BMG produced 1,900 shows and 2,500 hours of live programming, including professional and NCAA sports, concerts, news, entertainment, and corporate events.

