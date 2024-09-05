Broadcast Management Group Opens the Washington D.C. Broadcast Center

"This Network Operations Center is designed to provide outsourced services to clients, enabling them to increase speed to market, reduce capital expenditures and reduce ongoing operating expenses." Post this

Control rooms

Studios

Master control/playout

Editing and graphic design rooms

Media asset management

Transmissions

Systems design integration

Event management

Mobile unit deployment

Creative services, series development & production

BMG's System Design and Integration team designed the facility. It is redundantly connected to BMG's private cloud facility in Las Vegas, its spoke facility in New York City, and client-owned facilities across the country. The new broadcast center offers many features to support multiple OTT channels and production platforms. Plans include building a 63' x 26' and 15' high to the grid studio with a hard set and a hard Cyc wall for virtual set production. It will be Washington, D.C.'s largest independent live broadcast studio. Client amenities include production offices, a makeup room, a green room, conference rooms, and a full-service kitchen.

"We have perfected the model of using centralized technology and decentralized production teams. This allows access to the best talent anywhere in the world and the most efficient utilization of talent leveraging the BMG technical infrastructure in Washington D.C., Las Vegas, and New York," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer, Broadcast Management Group. "This Network Operations Center (NOC) is designed to provide outsourced services to clients, enabling them to increase speed to market, reduce capital expenditures, reduce ongoing operating expenses, and leverage our expertise and infrastructure."

"When looking at spaces, we work to build flexible areas. You no longer need to be locked into dedicating a room for specific tasks like replay, editing, or technical directing. We have spaces with equipment that can be adapted to the specific project. This allows us to accommodate even the largest projects," said Sean Wybourn, Chief Technology Officer, Broadcast Management Group.

The building is home to BMG's System Design and Integration team and has space for pre-building client facilities. It also has indoor and outdoor mobile unit parking and will be the East Coast hub of the company's event equipment inventory. In addition to housing its corporate team, it will be the center of the BMG Production Management and Creative Services teams.

"We are excited about this new facility, which not only provides the space we need today but allows us the option to double the current space if business demand so warrants," said Jason Vega, Chief Operating Officer. "it's all about meeting the needs of our clients."

BMG's core offerings include:

Managed Services Live Production

Media Asset Management Studio production

Master Control/Playout Live Sports

Staffing and operations management Live Entertainment

Transmissions, Up/Downlink, Fiber, SRT, VOIP Live News

Consulting Show Development and Production

System design/Integration Creative Services / Virtual Set Production

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service global broadcast media company that provides a wide range of managed services to networks, film studios, agencies, and corporations. The company also produces large-scale news, sports, music, entertainment, and event live production services. BMG operates a proprietary cloud broadcast ecosystem (BMG Cloud Control™) leveraged by its managed services clients and live event productions. BMG offers broadcast and event technology, including mobile units, staging, lighting, and sound equipment from its East Coast and West Coast hubs. The company has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, New York City, and Washington, D.C. In 2023, BMG produced 1,892 shows and 3,051 hours of live programming, including professional and NCAA sports, concerts, news, entertainment, and corporate events.

